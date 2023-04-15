News In Pics, Apr 15, 2023: Best photos from the world
Apr 15 2023
A woman reacts in front of a partially destroyed residential building, after a shelling in Sloviansk, on April 14, 2023, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors run away during clashes in the demonstration after the French constitutional court approved the key elements of the controversial pension reform, in Paris on April 14, 2023.
Returned Huthi prisoners exchanged in a deal Yemen's internationally recognised-government prostrate in prayer on the tarmac upon arrival at Sanaa International Airport on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters spray water on the crowd during Khmer New Year (Sangkranta) celebrations at Wat Phnom in Phnom Penh on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Hindu devotees carrying burning torches take part in a procession marking Bisket Jatra, a festival held in celebration of the Nepalese New Year, in Thimi on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
News In Pics, Apr 14, 2023: Best photos from the world
Apr 14 2023
A protester throws a bottle during a demonstration on the 12th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France on April 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
People take part in mass water fights during the first day of Songkran, or Thai New Year, on Khao San Road in Bangkok on April 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A man clears water from a store in the Kurdish town of Khabat, some 40 kilometres west of Arbil, in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on April 13, 2023, following flash floods caused by heavy rain. Credit: AFP Photo
A man stands between the graves of people reportedly killed during the war in Yemen at a cemetery in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on April 12, 2023 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Credit: AFP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) toast during a dinner in front of the painting 'The Night Watch' by Rembrandt at the Rijskmuseum in Amsterdam on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope – April 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Apr 13 2023
Today's Horoscope – April 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Unrealistic promises will only get you in trouble. Don't let your partner put demands on you. You have been immersing yourself in work, but all work and no play will not only be frustrating, but can be exhausting and leave you feeling lonely. Colour: Butter fruit | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Colour: Cocoa | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. Colour: Olive | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her. Colour: Avocado | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy | Colour: Strawberry | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network. Colour: Apple-Red | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off. An office junket is beckoning, so maybe you can combine it as a holiday with your special one. Colour: Mango | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Colour: Orange | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Be patient and watch the day play itself out. You are questioning your motives for taking on new challenges, but that kind of introspection needs a lot more clarity than you have right now. Colour: Blueberry | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network. Colour: Olive | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: Cocoa | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Colour: Blueberry | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, Apr 13: Best photos from the world
Apr 13 2023
A woman sets off on her zipline over a superbloom of wildflowers at Skull Canyon Ziplines in Corona, California on April 11, 2023. - People are flocking to state parks for a glimpse of a spectacular superbloom following a historically wet winter. Credit: AFP Photo
Revellers take part in a water fight on Khao San road on the eve of Thai New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Pope Francis protects his face from the sun at the start of the weekly general audience on April 12, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. Credit: AFP Photo
A general view showing buildings shrouded by dusty air in Seoul on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Children walk past plastic and other debris washed ashore at Kedonganan Beach, Badung regency, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope – April 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Apr 12 2023
Today's Horoscope – April 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Colour: Purple | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Ivory Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea .Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Colour: Beige | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing. Colour: pink Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Colour: Red | Number:4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are feeling overly sentimental and emotional to get much work done today. Channelize your energy into your work or rather than into your emotional life today. Money issues have to be sorted out. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Travel plans look exciting and will provide you with the kind of mental stimulation that your restless heart is looking for. Colour: Amber | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while. Colour: Honey | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution. Colour: Tan | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Colour: Aqua-green | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Ash | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Colour: Yellow | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay