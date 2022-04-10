News in Pics, April 10: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 10 2022, 07:56 ISTAfghanistan | World news | World Politics | Pakistan | Ukraine | Donald Trump |
- 1 /6
Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans as they protest after he lost a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament, in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Bo Hines, who is running to represent North Carolinas 13th Congressional District, joins the stage with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Yemeni workers carry bags of flour at a bakery in the capital Sanaa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
An Afghan girl waits to receive rice sack distributed by Republic of China to Afghanistan at a distribution center in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal with Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 10, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 09 2022, 22:37 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 10, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are artistic and dreamy, but a more solid approach to work problems will be helpful. Minor accidents could cause trauma and major setbacks. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirer today. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile occur. | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | One sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Dozens dead in Ukraine as deadly rocket strikes
UPDATED : Apr 09 2022, 22:01 IST
World news | Ukraine | Volodymyr Zelensky | Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Vladimir Putin |
A Russian rocket strike on a crowded train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed at least 50 people and wounded nearly a hundred. This attack appeared to be a major attack on a main point of evacuation for thousands trying to flee before an expected Russian offensive.
- 1 /10
Dozens dead in Ukraine railway station as deadly rocket strikes
- 2 /10
A deadly missile strike tore into a train station crowded with people trying to escape eastern Ukraine on April 8, killing at least 50 people and wounding nearly hundred. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
This attack left bodies splayed on the ground, surrounded by scattered luggage and debris at the station in Kramatorsk, which for days has been jammed with people fleeing to safer areas in Ukraine’s west. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
People's belongings are seen on the ground after a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Officials said there were about 4,000 people at the railway station at the time of the attack. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
Burnt out vehicles are seen in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
There was no way to independently verify who launched the strike. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Yet as the war enters its seventh week, the strike laid bare the mounting civilian toll of the fighting. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of “cynically destroying the civilian population.” Credit: AP Photo
- 10 /10
Officials have warned that the window is closing for civilians to flee as Russian troops withdrawing from the north regroup for a major push in the east. Ukraine’s railway service said after the attack that evacuations from the east of the country would continue from nearby Sloviansk. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Cylinder blast sets Delhi's Azad market afire
UPDATED : Apr 09 2022, 13:15 IST
New Delhi | Market Place | cylinder blast | cylinder explosion | India News |
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Azad Market, leaving several shops gutted in the blaze and injuring five people. People suffered minor injuries due to splinters from the explosion but are reported to be safe after receiving treatment. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit in an electric pole.
- 1 /8
Cylinder blast sets Delhi's Azad market afire
- 2 /8
A massive fire broke out in three buildings of Azad market after a cylinder exploded at a shop, injuring five persons. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information about the blaze was received. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
The cylinder explosion took place in a welding shop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
According to police, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an electric pole. An investigation is under way to ascertain the exact cause. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
The fire was brought under control around 7:30 am and doused by around 8:30 am, with cooling operations are under way. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Disaster management teams were deployed and earthmoving machines were called to remove the debris from the collapsed building. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Owners react after their shops were gutted in the massive blaze. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 9: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 09 2022, 08:01 ISTPakistan | Afghanistan | Ramadan | World news | World Politics | Russia | Ukraine |
- 1 /5
Ryan Truex, driver of the #18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota, leads Joe Graf Jr, driver of the #07 Bucked Up/LFG Burn Ford. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Women and a little girl, silenced by tape over their mouths, take part in a flash mob to protest sexual abuse by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Forensic technicians exhume the bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during Russia’s invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Muslim devotees break their fast on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
A security personnel stands guard as Muslim devotees offer first Friday prayers along a street during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Credit: AFP Photo