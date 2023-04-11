The highly anticipated fifth season of Miss TransQueenIndia was held in the capital and saw the participation of transwomen from across the country sashaying down the ramp in vibrant attires. Mumbai's Arshi Ghosh was announced as the winner of the Miss Transqueen India pageant which was judged by a panel of seven judges, including Rita Gangwani, Varun Katyal, Akassh K Aggarwal, Shraddha Jain, Yogita Bhayana, Lizza Malik, and Neelam Saxena. Here are some pictures from the beauty contest...