News in Pics, April 11: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /7
Palestinian fishermen take to the sea at sunset in Gaza city. credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A plume of steam and gas billows from the Cotopaxi volcano as seen from Quito. credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A woman plucks cucumbers along the banks of river Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal in Agra. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A woman and a man separated by a metal fence read together from the Koran outside the Imamzadeh Saleh mosque in Tehran. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Sikh devotees carry the Guru Granth Sahib in a golden palanquin during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A man and his children stand in front of a crescent moon-shaped decoration placed in the town of Ulcinj. credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla performs a pass on a bull with a muleta at La Maestranza bullring in Seville. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 11, 2023
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 11, 2023
- 2 /13
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: violet Lucky Number: 6
- 3 /13
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: gold Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: white Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 1
- 6 /13
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 5
- 7 /13
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
A more confident approach with your superiors could do the trick. You are very good at what you do, and you should project that amount of confidence. A t work, a new group of friends are enticing you to spend time with them, but don’t forget your comfort zone either. Lucky Colour: saffron Lucky Number: 2
- 9 /13
Work takes prime importance today as you get caught up in office politics. Litigation worries need to be put aside as things will fall into place for you. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3
- 10 /13
You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
- 11 /13
You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 7
- 12 /13
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. . You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9
- 13 /13
Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5
Protest erupts in Bengaluru amid row over Amul's entry
Amid a political row over Amul versus Karnataka’s Nandini brand, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike protested amid heavy sloganeering and were seen throwing Amul-made products. The pictures below capture the protest that took place in Bengaluru.
- 1 /5
Protest erupts in Bengaluru amid row over Amul's entry
- 2 /5
The members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike protested by throwing Amul products on the street to oppose the direct sale of milk by Amul in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
The group also warned against the direct selling of Amul products in the state. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
The protest was staged near the Mysuru Bank Circle. The Vedike activists condemned the sale of milk and curd of Amul brand in Karnataka and the 'conspiracy' to merge Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) into Amul. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Members of pro Kannada organisation 'Kannada Rakshana Vedike' raised slogans during a protest amid reports claiming entry of Amul products in Karnataka market, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Miss Trans Queen India 2023: Transgender models scorch ramp
The highly anticipated fifth season of Miss TransQueenIndia was held in the capital and saw the participation of transwomen from across the country sashaying down the ramp in vibrant attires. Mumbai's Arshi Ghosh was announced as the winner of the Miss Transqueen India pageant which was judged by a panel of seven judges, including Rita Gangwani, Varun Katyal, Akassh K Aggarwal, Shraddha Jain, Yogita Bhayana, Lizza Malik, and Neelam Saxena. Here are some pictures from the beauty contest...
- 1 /8
Miss Trans Queen India 2023: Transgender models scorch the ramp. Credit: Subhash Barolia
- 2 /8
A transgender model showcases a creation during the Miss TransQueen India 2023 event, at Aerocity in New Delhi. Credit: Subhash Barolia
- 3 /8
Transgender models sashay down the ramp during the Miss TransQueen India 2023 event, at Aerocity in New Delhi. Credit: Subhash Barolia
- 4 /8
A transgender model presents a creation during the Miss TransQueen India 2023 event, at Aerocity in New Delhi. Credit: Subhash Barolia
- 5 /8
A transgender model walks the ramp during the Miss TransQueen India 2023 event, at Aerocity in New Delhi. Credit: Subhash Barolia
- 6 /8
A transgender model walks the ramp in an ethnic attire during the Miss TransQueen India 2023 event, at Aerocity in New Delhi. Credit: Subhash Barolia
- 7 /8
A transgender walks the ramp during the Miss TransQueen India 2023 event, at Aerocity in New Delhi. Credit: Subhash Barolia
- 8 /8
A transgender model presents a creation during the Miss TransQueen India 2023 event, at Aerocity in New Delhi. Credit: Subhash Barolia
Mock drill across India to check Covid preparedness: See pics
Amid the spike in influenza cases in the country and the uptick in Covid-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, a mock drill are being held in several public and private hospitals to take stock of hospital preparedness across the country.
- 1 /11
Mock drill across India to check Covid preparedness: See pics. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /11
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness are being held in several public and private facilities across the country on April 10. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths, according to the health ministry data updated on Monday (April 10). Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
Besides enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had laid stress on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
It was highlighted that while Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the predominant variants, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, the ministry had said in a statement. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
A medical staff looks over oxygen cylinders during a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) take part in a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at a hospital in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Healthcare workers during a mock drill to check Covid-19 preparedness amid rising cases of coronavirus, at RML Hospital, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo