News in Pics, April 13: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 13 2021, 06:34 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | Berlin | Germany | France | Leeds | United Kingdom | Japan | Singapore |
- 1 /8
Customers enjoy a drink in the outside seating area of a pub in Leeds, northern England as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the country in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints -- and much-needed haircuts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
A cyclist passes as Camello, an autonomous grocery delivery robot, makes its way during a delivery in Singapore. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (C) speaks at a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. Japan's government on Tuesday approved a plan to release more than one million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, in a controversial decision that follows years of debate. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Flowers and tributes are seen outside the British Consulate General in Hong Kong on April 11, 2021, following the death on April 9 of Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Covid-19 patients admitted for treatment in emergency Covid care center at Shahnai banquet hall in front of LNJP hospital in New Delhi. Delhi recorded over 10,000 cases on Monday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
People gather during a vigil for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Wright was shot and killed yesterday by Brooklyn Center police during a traffic stop. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Hospital employees participate in a protest in demand of adequate personnel requirements in front of the Charite hospital in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
French police police officers stand near the Henry Dunant private hospital where one person was shot dead and one injured in a shooting outside the instituion owned by the Red Cross in Paris' upmarket 16th district. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 13, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 13 2021, 03:30 ISTZodiac | Aries Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Horoscope 2021 | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today\'s Horoscope - April 13, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The day brings confusion over relationships, and you could be at loggerheads with someone you love.Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. | Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number 5
- 3 /13
Taurus | Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. | Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky number: 9
- 4 /13
Gemini | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Lucky colour: Terra-cota | Lucky number: 7
- 5 /13
Cancer | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! | Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 1
- 6 /13
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. | Lucky colour: Beige | Lucky number 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. | Lucky colour: Brown | Lucky number: 5
- 8 /13
Libra | You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Mango | Lucky number: 2
- 9 /13
Scorpio | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. | Lucky colour: Teal | Lucky number: 6
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new avenues. Lucky colour: Chocolate | Lucky number: 4
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky colour Garnet | Lucky number 3
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic. Lucky colour: Violet | Lucky number: 2
- 13 /13
Pisces | An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. Lucky colour: Cobalt-blue | Lucky number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Thousands take 'Shahi Snan' at Kumbh Mela amid Covid-19 surge
UPDATED : Apr 13 2021, 00:24 IST
Kumbh Mela | Haridwar | Uttarakhand | Coronavirus | COVID-19 |
The sacred city of Haridwar hosted the Kumbh Mela amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. While measures such as shortening the occasion to a month-long event have been taken, the question of whether it is enough arises. Monday saw thousands of devotees flock to the banks of Ganga to take the second royal bath or 'Shahi Snan' of the Mela. Many of them were seen without face masks and were not adhering to social distancing regulations. India is currently the second-worst Covid-hit country after having overtaken Brazil.
- 1 /8
Thousands take 'Shahi Snan' at Kumbh Mela amid Covid-19 surge
- 2 /8
The administration claims there were 17.31 Lakh attendees at Monday's royal bath or 'shahi snan' until 10 am.
- 3 /8
This year's Kumbh Mela has been cut down to one month amid the coronavirus surge.
- 4 /8
Many are concerned as the Maha Kumbh is turning out to be meeting point for flouting Covid-19 norms.
- 5 /8
Numerous attendees have been spotted without face masks, not adhering to social distancing.
- 6 /8
Seers marched as a part of ‘Shobha Yatras’ meeting at Brahma Kund, Hari ki Pairi for the holy dip on ‘Somvati Amavasya’.
- 7 /8
While Hari Ki Pairi was reserved for the akhadas from 7 am, other devotees also took the holy dip on the other ghats of the sacred river.
- 8 /8
Uttarakhand police has said they will use AI cameras to spot mask-defaulters.
News in Pics, April 12: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 12 2021, 06:22 ISTBAFTA | United States | Mexico | Peru | NASCAR | Pakistan | Indonesia | Myanmar | Protests | Earthquake |
- 1 /8
The Mexican candidate for federal deputy of the Social Encounter Party Carlos Mayorga launches his campaign inside a coffin, to highlight the country's many thousands of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic and cartel-related violence. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
A demonstrator argues with others during a White Lives Matter protest in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Autotrader Ford, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Snickers Peanut Brownie Toyota, and Justin Haley, driver of the #77 Diamond Creek Water Chevrolet, are involved in an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Protesters march during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
A man collects items from a damaged structure in Malang, East Java on April 11, 2021, a day after a 6.0-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s main Java island. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
US director Mollye Asher, US producer Dan Janvey, US actor Peter Spears, Chinese director Chloé Zhao after winning the award for Best Film for 'Nomadland'. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Voters wait to cast their ballots for the presidential and parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Police personnel destroy poppy cultivation in the Prang Ghar area of Mohmand Agency, about 100 kms from Peshawar. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 11 2021, 23:33 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Travel will be favourable. Legitimate deals may bring extra cash. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You may be tempted to get involved in secret affairs or love triangles. Focus on your own domestic problems today. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Financial gains likely. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour. Your ideas are good but ensure that they are realistic and practical. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life, Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. | Lucky Colour: Claret-red | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails .Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans in the offing. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Business transactions favoured. You may contact relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate . Be discreet about any information you uncover. Children give joy. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere : gestures of friendliness may be misleading.| Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo