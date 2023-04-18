News in Pics, April 18, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
A Ukrainian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires towards Russian positions on the front line in Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
The SpaceX Starship rocket stands on the launchpad from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica as seen from South Padre Island. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A burnt area is seen on a hill near Cerbere on April 17, 2023, one day after a fire broke out burning 1.000 hectares of vegetation. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A girl waits for the launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket from South Padre Island. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Israeli producer and actor Lior Raz poses during a photo session as part of the 6th edition of the Cannes International Series Festival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A girl plays in the water as she waits for the launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket from South Padre Island. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Yemeni Huthi rebels smile on board an aircraft of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) upon landing at Sanaa airport. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 18, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 18 2023, 02:20 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 18, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky colour: Beige. Lucky number: 9.
- 3 /13
Taurus: A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! Lucky colour: Green. Lucky number: 7.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 4.
- 5 /13
Cancer: Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo: Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky colour: Coffee. Lucky number: 5.
- 7 /13
Virgo: You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky colour: Burgundy. Lucky number: 2.
- 8 /13
Libra: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people’s false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky colour: magenta. Lucky number: 8.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky colour: Mango. Lucky number: 1.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it. You’re forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 7.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Auburn. Lucky number: 3.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky colour: Coffee. Lucky number: 9.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 4.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 17, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 17 2023, 04:39 ISTUkraine | Russia | Vladimir Putin | Easter | Islamic State |
- 1 /7
A photograph taken on April 16, 2023 shows an archery target depicting a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a festival marking Orthodox Easter in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A man, suspected of having collaborated with the Islamic State (IS) group, is greeted by a relative upon being released from the Kurdish-run Alaya prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and UD Almeria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the Women's Amstel Gold Cycling Race 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Women wait at Sanaa airport for the arrival of Yemeni Huthi rebels who have been recently released. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
This multi-exposure photograph shows Italy's Carlo Macchini competing in the Men's high bar apparatus final event during the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships, in Antalya. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Worshippers stand next to their baskets with traditional Easter food and wait to be blessed during the celebration of the Orthodox Easter at the Dormition Cathedral in the medieval cave monastery of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 17 2023, 04:46 ISTVirgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Virgo: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 1.
- 3 /13
Scorpio: Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 7.
- 4 /13
Leo: By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Sagittarius: Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 5.
- 6 /13
Cancer: It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
Capricorn: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8.
- 8 /13
Gemini: A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 8.
- 9 /13
Aquarius: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6.
- 10 /13
Taurus: You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Lucky Colour: Ginger. Lucky Number: 2.
- 11 /13
Aries: Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. A new job offer takes you by surprise. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 6.
- 12 /13
Pisces: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3.
- 13 /13
Libra: This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 9.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, Apr 16, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Apr 16 2023, 05:57 ISTWorld news | Israel | Easter | Jammu | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Sudan | France | Protests | IPL | Virat Kohli |
- 1 /5
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre church in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2023 on the eve of Easter Sunday. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
French anti-riot police officers walk in front of waste bins on fire during clashes with police on the sidelines of a demonstration after France's Constitutional Council approved the key elements of a pension reform, in Nantes, western France, on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Jammu, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo