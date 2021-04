The people of West Bengal and Assam on Thursday yet again stepped out to vote in the second phase of Assembly elections even amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In Bengal, thirty seats including Nandigram, in four districts went to the polls in the second phase. The fate of 171 candidates will be decided by about 75 lakh voters in the second phase where 652 teams of the central security forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in this phase. Here's how the day unfolded: