Bengaluru, like much of the nation, is reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The city on Tuesday recorded its highest ever daily case tally of over 13,000. As hospitals gasp for oxygen and beds, Bengaluru's crematoriums and cemeteries have borne more burden than bodies. The sight of ambulances lining up in the dozens in front of crematoriums and cemeteries struggling to find space has become a regular sight in the city as losses of families have only mounted. Here's a look at Bengaluru's Covid crisis, in pictures.