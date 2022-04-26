News in Pics, April 26: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 26 2022, 06:10 IST
- 1 /7
A woman lights a candle at a memorial dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in Slavutych. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 2 /7
A woman says goodbye to her relative aboard a train travelling to Przemysl, Poland, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Odessa. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
President Joe Biden (L) is presented with an honorary jersey and a silver stick by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (M) and Lightning center Steven Stamkos (R) during a ceremony honoring the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the South Lawn at the White House. Credit: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports
- 4 /7
Actress Amber Heard talks to her attorney in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Residents gather in a basement used as a shelter after hearing the sound of a nearby shelling attack in the frontline town of Hulyaipole, southeast of Zaporizhzhia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Soldiers stand guard at an exit of a market in downtown San Salvador after El Salvador's Congress extended emergency powers to fight gangs for one more month. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Devotees and volunteers carry an idol of Krishna as they conduct a ritual 'Theppotsavam', on a raft in a pond at ISKCON in Bangalore. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 26, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 26 2022, 02:50 IST
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 26, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed | Lucky Colour: Macha | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | The Moon favourably aspects long -term relationships. Contact with new people possible. A casual romance could deepen into commitment. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A junket brings lots of fun and meeting up with old friends. A friend could turn into something more. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Opportunities for travel and socializing are evident. Communicate quietly about the way you feel to your partner. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | 10 most obese countries in the world
UPDATED : Apr 25 2022, 17:18 IST
World news | News | Obesity | health | Health and fitness | health awareness |
Obesity is one among the leading global concerns. These data from World Population Review suggest that the number of obese people in the world has seen an exponential rise and has tripled since 1975 to approximately 2.1 billion—roughly 30 per cent of the total population. Here's a look at the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of obesity rate (measured by average BMI)
- 1 /11
In Pics| 10 Most Obese countries in the World
- 2 /11
1| Cook Islands, a nation in the South Pacific, with political links to New Zealand | BMI - 32.9. Credit: Twitter/cookislands
- 3 /11
2| Nauru a tiny island country located in the northeast of Australia | BMI- 32.5. Credit: Twitter/@Republic_Nauru
- 4 /11
3| Niue, one of the smallest countries, and one of the largest raised coral atolls on earth | BMI - 32.4. Credit: Twitter/@AGWhitnall
- 5 /11
4| Samoa, a country in the central South Pacific Ocean | BMI - 32.2. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
5| Tonga, a country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean | BMI - 32.2. Credit: Twitter/@GwinearRoadStn
- 7 /11
6| Tuvalu, an island nation in the Polynesian subregion of Oceania in the Pacific Ocean | BMI - 30.8. Credit: Twitter/@TheCoconetTV
- 8 /11
7| Kiribati, an island country located in the central Pacific Ocean | BMI - 30.01. Credit: Twitter/@SprepChannel
- 9 /11
8| Saint Lucia, an Eastern Caribbean island nation with a pair of dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, on its west coast | BMI - 30.0. Credit: Twitter/@norm
- 10 /11
9| Micronesia, country in the western Pacific Ocean | BMI - 29.7. Credit: Twitter/@kenchengcomedy
- 11 /11
10| Egypt, a country located in the northeastern corner of Africa | BMI - 29.6. Credit: Reuters Photo
RBI's new guidelines for credit cards: All you need to know
UPDATED : Apr 25 2022, 17:51 IST
RBI | News | Reserve Bank of India | Credit Card |
Here we list some key changes in Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new credit card rules that come into effect from July 1, 2022.
- 1 /10
RBI's new guidelines for credit cards: All you need to know
- 2 /10
No charges will be levied on disputed transactions such as scams and fraud by the cardholder until the disagreement is proven. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /10
Card-issuers do not follow a standard billing cycle for all credit cards issued. In order to provide flexibility, cardholders shall be provided with a one-time option to modify the billing cycle of the credit card as per their convenience. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /10
Cardholders should get the implications of paying only ‘the minimum amount due’ from the card issuers. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Closure request raised by the applicant needs to be closed within SEVEN working days (Subject to payment of all dues by the cardholder). A delay in closure within seven days will result in a penalty of Rs. 500 per day to the customer. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /10
The card issuers need to ensure that the loans offered through the credit cards are in compliance with RBI instructions on loans. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /10
Card-issuers shall quote Annualized Percentage Rates (APR) on credit cards for different situations such as retail purchase balance, balance transfer, cash advances, non-payment of the minimum amount due and etc. The method of calculation of APR shall be given with clear examples for better understanding. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /10
Card issuers shall not unilaterally upgrade credit cards and enhance credit limits. A mandatory consent is requested from the cardholder whenever there are any changes in terms and conditions. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Written consent of the applicant will be now required before the issuance of a credit card. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /10
Card issuers/their agents shall not resort to intimidation or harassment of any kind, either verbal or physical, against any cardholder in their debt collection including any act of public humility, making threatening and anonymous calls or making a false and misleading representation. Credit: Getty Images
In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022
- 1 /11
In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022
- 2 /11
10| Abigail Johnson, president and chief executive officer of American investment firm Fidelity Investments (FMR) | Net worth: $21.2 billion. Credit: Wikipedia
- 3 /11
9| Chilean mining magnate Iris Fontbona and her family | Net worth: $22.8 billion. Credit: Instagram/iris_fontbona
- 4 /11
8| German billionaire heiress, the daughter of Herbert and Johanna Quandt, Susanne Klatten | Net worth: $24.3 billion. Credit: Twitter/@UniOfBuckingham
- 5 /11
7| Miriam Adelson, owner of casino company Las Vegas Sands | Net worth: $27.5 billion. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /11
6| Owner of Benga Mining, Gina Rinehart | Net worth: $30.2 billion. Credit: Ginarinehart.com/au
- 7 /11
5| Candy heiress Jacqueline Mars | Net worth: $31.7 billion. Credit: Twitter/@DanAlexander21
- 8 /11
4| MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos | Net worth: $43.6 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
3| President of the David H Koch Foundation, Julia Flesher Koch | Net worth: $60 billion. Credit: David H Koch Foundation
- 10 /11
2| Alice Walton, only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton | Net worth: $65.3 billion. Credit: Twitter/@SteveCase
- 11 /11
1| Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, the granddaughter of Eugene Schueller, the founder of cosmetics maker L'Oreal | Net worth: $74.8 billion. Credit: Twitter/@BriHallOfficial