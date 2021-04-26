News in Pics, April 26: Best photos from around the world
People stand next to lit candles on the central square of the ghost town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on early April 26, 2021, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Credit: AFP Photo
Chloe Zhao accepts the Oscar for Directing during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mount Sinabung spews ash and smoke as seen from Karo, North Sumatra on April 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters stand in front of a closed department store near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on April 26, 2021, during a new coronavirus state of emergency covering the Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo regions. Credit: AFP Photo
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen April 26, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Firefighters work to extinguish a wild gorse fire in the Connemara region of County Galway near Inverin, Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 26 2021, 02:20 IST
Today's Horoscope - April 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus | A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 9
Leo | A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius | Try to entertain an important client today. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius | Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 4
UPDATED : Apr 25 2021, 07:11 IST
UPDATED : Apr 25 2021, 01:21 IST
UPDATED : Apr 24 2021, 20:33 IST
