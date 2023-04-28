News in Pics, April 28, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A baby sloth eats leaves at the Sloth Sanctuary and Rescue Shelter in Cahuita, Limon Province, Costa Rica, on March 10, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Fans in costumes take a selfie as they attend the premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' in Los Angeles. Credit: Reuters Photo
Paraguay's presidential candidate Santiago Pena from the ruling Colorado Party attends a campaign rally, in Asuncion. Credit: Reuters Photo
Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner waves to supporters during the launching of the Nestor Kirchner Justicialista School (EJNK), at the Argentine Theatre in La Plata. Credit: AFP Photo
South African skipper Kirsten Neuschafer celebrates onboard her monohull Mannahaha after crossing the finish line to win the around the world solo sailing race without any electronic assistance Golden Globe race. Credit: AFP Photo
Donald Trump on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump, who is currently dealing with a growing number of legal cases against him, is the Republican frontrunner for the Republican presidential ticket. Credit: Getty via AFP
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 28, 2023
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your judgment goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Protesting wrestlers turn Jantar Mantar into training area
UPDATED : Apr 27 2023, 18:16 IST
Ace Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other youngsters converted the protesting site Jantar Mantar into their training centre, amid their continuous protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Amid the ongoing protests by wrestlers against chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the protest area donned the look of a training centre as the wrestlers were seen carrying out their daily fitness routine like stretching, running and workout. Credit: PTI Photo
On Day 4 of the protest, the grapplers were seen working out. Vinesh was training with Sangita Phogat, whereas Sakshi was helped by her husband Satyawart Kadian, the Arjuna awardee wrestler. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat exercises near Jantar Mantar during a protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vinesh Phogat has been one of the leading faces in the protest. Credit: PTI Photo
They all looked tired but their passion for sports was evident despite sleepless nights. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangita Phogat during a training session near Jantar Mantar amid their protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestler Bajrang Punia and others during a training session near Jantar Mantar amid their protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that some preliminary inquiry may be needed to be conducted before an FIR can be registered into a complaint by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Wrestlers rest under mosquito nets following a night-stay at Jantar Mantar amid their protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and others have dinner during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others participate in a candle march during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, April 27, 2023: Best photos from around the world
US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden await the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for a state dinner at the White House in Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
An indigenous woman takes part in the Terra Livre (Free Land) camp, a protest camp to demand the demarcation of land and to defend cultural rights, in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Migrants who tried to enter the United States without detection sit on the ground after being caught by United States Border Patrol, in advance of the planned May 11 ending of COVID-19 border restrictions known as Title 42, that have been in place since 2020, in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media at the US Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The US House voted and passed a bill raising the nation's debt ceiling. Credit: Getty via AFP
A migrant has his mouth sewed shut as a way to protest against the migration policy of the Mexican government, during a pause amid a trip in a caravan heading for Mexico City to speed up their applications for U.S. asylum, in Villa Comaltitlan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 27, 2023
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you -be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: Linen | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces |A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay