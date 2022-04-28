News in Pics, April 28: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying three NASA astronauts and one ESA astronaut on a six-month expedition to the International Space Station, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
People walk next to Islamic and Arabian goods lit with traditional lanterns during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a popular tourist area in the Khan el-Khalili market, in old Islamic Cairo, Egypt. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Muslims perform late night prayers on the night of 27th Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Local boy Faddei plays in a destroyed Russian military truck in the village of Kolychivka, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 5 /7
A family views their damaged house after heavy rain caused flooding in the low-income neighborhood of Catia in Caracas, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 6 /7
Boys jump into the Ganga River to beat the heat during a hot summer day, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their second goal against Villareal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Safron | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Beyond Musk-Twitter deal, the largest buyouts in history
The board of directors of microblogging platform Twitter on Monday agreed to a $44 billion buyout by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. If the deal earns shareholder and regulatory approvals, it will become one of the biggest buyouts in history. In light of that, here are some of the biggest corporate purchases from Heinz to Hilton, and more.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Beyond Musk-Twitter deal, the largest buyouts in history
- 2 /9
Formerly known as TXU Corporation, Texas-based Energy Future Holdings became the biggest buyout in history when Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners bought it for $45 billion in 2007. The company eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2014. Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Elon Musk has made a $44 billion bid to buyout microblogging platform Twitter, which was agreed on by the company's board. However, the deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, but if it goes through, it will be the 2nd-biggest buyout in history. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /9
US-based for-profit healthcare operator HCA was bought in 2006 by a private investor group including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, together with Merrill Lynch and HCA Healthcare founder Thomas F Frist, Jr, making it the biggest buyout at that time. Credit: YouTube
- 5 /9
RJR Nabisco was a US-based tobacco conglomerate based out of New York City. In 1988, it was bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts for $31 billion, and eventually spun off into the R J Reynolds Tobacco Company and Nabisco. Credit: Wikimedia commons
- 6 /9
Global hotel and resort operator Hilton was bought in an all-cash buyout by Blackstone Group for $26 billion in 2007. However, it went public again 6 years later, and the largest shareholders of the company are now HNA Group, Blackstone, and Wellington Management Group. Credit: Hilton
- 7 /9
Alltel Wireless was an American wireless service provider which served around 13 million subscribers. Verizon bought a majority stake in the company in 2008, and the remainder was bought by AT&T in 2013, and was dissolved in 2016. Credit: Reuters photo
- 8 /9
Computer manufacturer Dell was bought in a $24 billion deal in 2013, with the stake being jointly bought by founder Michael Dell and technology investment firm Silver Lake, with Microsoft pitching in $2 billion. The company was also taken off the stock markets, and made private after the purchase. Credit: Reuters photo
- 9 /9
American food processing company Heinz, known widely for its condiments like tomato ketchup, was bought by Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital for $23 billion. Credit: Reuters photo
Bhalswa landfill fire: 15 hours on, firefighting operations under way
Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours. A major fire broke out on Tuesday (April 26) evening in the outer north area of the national capital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials, however, said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.
- 1 /10
Bhalswa landfill fire: 15 hours on, firefighting operations under way
- 2 /10
Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Reportedly, five fire tenders are still working at the site to control the fire. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials, however, said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Smoke billows from the burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on April 26 evening. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
According to officials, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
As the fire was spreading in the nearby colonies, people were finding it difficult to breathe, Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused more than 50 hours after it broke out. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Smoke billows from the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, April 27: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
Britain's Neil Sansam (L) and David Fricker carry a large bag full of stuffed toys, among thousands of toys donated by British children through the Teddy Busz grass-root initiative, before handing them out to young Ukrainian refugees upon their arrival at the Zahony train station along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, eastern Hungary. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias shoots the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
US actor Johnny Depp (L) and his attorney Camille Vasquez in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Children pose for a photo on the pedestal of the Soviet monument to Ukraine-Russia friendship dismantled by workers in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
A massive fire which broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Muslims eat their Iftar meal at a water pump workshop during Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India. Credit: Reuters Photo