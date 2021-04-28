News in Pics, April 28: Best photos from around the world
On the eve of US President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, night falls on the US Capitol in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
A protester carries a sign before the start of a dawn to dusk curfew following the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriffs last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Credit: Reuters Photo
When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in South America, human activity on the Galapagos Islands ground almost to a halt, leaving giant tortoises, iguanas and other endemic species to themselves. Credit: AFP Photo
Four years after then California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order to lift the California's drought emergency, the state has re-entered a drought emergency with water levels dropping in the state's reservoirs. Credit: AFP Photo
Saudi Arabia is in discussions to sell one per cent of oil giant Aramco to a foreign energy firm, the kingdom's crown prince said in a television interview broadcast Tuesday. Credit: Reuters Photo
Street artist Wolfgang Salazar, aka Badsura, makes the finishing touches of a mural depicting Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez in a Caracas. Credit: AFP Photo
Percival Lugue, who has the Guinness world record for the largest fast-food toy collection, poses with his toy collection in his home in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dogs roam on a deserted area between Gateway of India and The Taj Mahal Palace hotel during restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 28, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus | Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You’ve done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you’ve made. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | A golden day for friendship. Friends will bring you joy, social interaction and money as well. Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. Lucky Colour: Pumpkin. Ruby Number: 4
Libra | The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius | Try not to get upset over misunderstandings. Working situations could seem very stressful. A special interaction, albeit a virtual one, adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn | Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4
Pisces | Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 7
News in Pics, April 27: Best photos from around the world
Bars and restaurants reopen as Italy eases Covid-19 restrictions, in Venice. Credit: Reuters Photo
One of the tanker trucks, from the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas that reached Delhi Cantt, prepares to move towards a hospital, early Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile's government seeking to block an approval made by lawmakers that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately-held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated by the coronavirus pandemic, in Valparaiso, Chile April 26, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
People walk through Chicago O’Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois. As the number of the people vaccinated against Covid-19 increases throughout the nation, people are beginning to travel by air again. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters outside county sheriff's building after a deputy Sheriff shot and killed a Black suspect in Elizabeth City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Israeli soldiers stand next to burning tires as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo
A health worker is seen at a vaccination center against Covid-19 set up at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium, in Cali, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Lucky Colour: Olive Green. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an issue. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Conflicting opinions and a lack of communication can spell trouble at home. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Lucky Colour: Teal. Ruby Number: 4
Libra | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive and might trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | New emotions are pushing you into uncharted territory. A day to contact an old friend. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Money good. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius | Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension with your partner. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Lucky Colour: Emerald Green. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. Children may be difficult to handle. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Lucky Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 2
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
UPDATED : Apr 26 2021, 13:01 IST
Amid the second wave of Covid-19 that has gripped India, nations from around the world have pledged aid.
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
The White House says it will immediately provide raw materials for vaccines to Indian vaccine manufacturers. Credit: Reuters Photo
The aid from UK includes 495 oxygen concentrators as well as 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators. Credit: AFP Photo
France said it would provide 'significant' oxygen assistance to India. Credit: Reuters Photo
Saudi Arabia to ship 80 metric tonnes of oxygen to India to meet growing demand. Credit: iStock Photo
In Brussels, the European Commission said it planned to send oxygen and medicine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pakistan offered medical equipment and supplies. Credit: AFP Photo