News in Pics | August 1, 2023
UPDATED : Aug 01 2023, 06:33 ISTWorld news | US news | United States | Sports News |
ans enter Wrigley Field prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the Chilean Navy, next to Customs and police officers of the Carabineros de Chile, display a seizure of the drug ecstasy, which was shipped from a Belgium port. Credit: Reuters Photo
Devon Archer departs after his deposition before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike, in Los Angeles Credit: Reuters Photo
People stand in Cais das Colunas on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Lisbon. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – August 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 31 2023, 22:42 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope – August 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours domestic interests. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. | Lucky Colour: Lime-Yellow | Lucky Number:4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number:9 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number:7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number:6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number:8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
India Couture Week 2023: Celebrity showstoppers set the ramp on fire
UPDATED : Jul 31 2023, 23:45 IST
models | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Bollywood news | lifestyle |
Here's a look at the celebrities who scorched the ramp at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW). The ICW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will conclude on August 2 with ace couturier Rahul Mishra showcasing his latest collection.
India Couture Week 2023: Celebrity showstoppers set the ramp on fire.
Actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
At the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week, Ananya walked for designer Rimzim Dadu. Rimzim Dadu’s latest couture collection was a subtle ode to water -- its form, its power, and versatility. According to the collection note, the range is inspired by traditional Indian crafts and weaves that are reimagined in a contemporary context. The highlight was the textural forms created using mesh and lace. Credit: PTI Photo
'Made In Heaven' actor Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (RGRK) at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week. Sobhita was seen in designer duo's latest creations, inspired by the celestial geometry of autumn equinox. Credit: PTI Photo
'Khaali Peeli' star Ishaan Khatter was also the showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (RGRK) at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp showcasing a creation of fashion designer Ritu Kumar during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Actress Bhumi Pednekar walks the ramp for designer Varun Bahl's Show at India Couture Week, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Dressed in an electric blue lehenga crafted by couturier Gaurav Gupta, actor Janhvi Kapoor walked down the ramp to the beats of Indian classical music on the third day of the India Couture Week (ICW) 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Kiara Advani made a bold appearance in a Barbie-inspired outfit from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on the first day of the India Couture Week (ICW). Credit: PTI Photo
Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) for celebrity designer Kunal Rawal. He wore a black contemporary bandhgala designed by Kunal as a part of his couture collection. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics | July 31, 2023
UPDATED : Jul 31 2023, 06:22 ISTUS news | Russia | Ukraine | World news |
A general view shows the York Fire, in San Bernardino County, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Florida Governor and Republican U.S. presidential candidate DeSantis attends a barbecue in Rye. Credit: Reuters Photo
Russian minesweeper Pavel Khenov, missile corvettes Uglich and Sovetsk sail along the Neva River during the annual Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg. Credit: Reuters Photo
A bird flies past as AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers perform during the annual Bray Air Display over the County Wicklow seaside town of Bray, Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
Irina Barkhatova, 68, checks damage in her apartment that was hit by shelling in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Donetsk. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – July 31, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 30 2023, 22:43 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope – July 31, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. Emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak- and-dagger approach. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A friend needs your advice and support. However, do not confuse it with romantic love. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. | Lucky Colour: Terra-cotta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Financial matters highlighted. A contract or a new source of income may come through today. | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! | Lucky Colour: Russet-brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Misunderstanding is caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay