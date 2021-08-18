News in Pics, August 18: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Marin County firefighters survey a spot fire as the Dixie Fire moves through the area near Milford, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Bayern Munich's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Borussia Dortmund to the German Supercup. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Adherents of the rastafari sect, known as the Rastafari Society of Kenya, participate in a meditative 'nyabinghi' chant (a drumming style used in religious practices) as they prepare to plant tree seedlings in commemoration of the birthday of Jamaican black empowerment activist, Marcus Garvey, at Oloolua Forest in Ngong. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
People visit the September 11th Memorial at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan where the Twin Towers once stood in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Two women shelter from the rain under a tarp in a makeshift camp after tropical depression Grace passed through the area following Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A Taliban fighter holds RPG rocket propelled as he stands guard with others at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
ITBP commandos arrive at Hindan Air Force Station after Indian Air Force's effort for safe evacuation from crisis-hit Afghanistan, in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghanistan
Since its ouster in 2001, the Taliban has maintained its insurgency against the U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan and the Afghan government. As U.S. troops have withdrawn in 2021, the group has rapidly expanded its control, positioning itself for a return to power.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghanistan
- 2 /11
No one is allowed to keep television at home as it was considered 'haram' in Islam. Credit: Unsplash/Ajeet Mestry
- 3 /11
Watching movies was prohibited by the extremists group. Credit: Unsplash/Felix Mooneeram
- 4 /11
Women in Afghanistan were forced to wear the burqa in public and are only allowed to step out with a male relative. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
Men are not allowed to shave their beards as Taliban says it is against Islam. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
Afghan people were warned to face penalty if they were caught listening to music. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
Kids in Afghanistan were not allowed to keep pigeons as pet and also were prohibited from flying kites. Credit: Unsplash/Allec Gomes
- 8 /11
Doing embroidery on sleeves was considered as heinous crime was banned for all. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /11
Playing chess was considered haram and the game was banned across Afghanistan. Credit: Unsplash/Jeshoots
- 10 /11
Education for girl child above 10 years was barred. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Photography was also banned as Taliban fighters found it ‘un-Islamic’. Credit: Unsplash/Diego Ph
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
America's longest war: Pictures from 20 years in Afghanistan
Taliban fighters entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul and took over the power on August 15 after a stunningly swift end to the country's 20-year war. Here we take a look at the scenes from almost twenty years of war in Afghanistan.
- 1 /15
America's longest war: Pictures from 20 years in Afghanistan
- 2 /15
Taliban fighters entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul and took over the power on August 15 after a stunningly swift end to the country's 20-year war. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /15
Northern Alliance fighters ride on a T-62 tank on the motorway 3km north of Kabul, as Northern Alliance fighters approached the Afghan capital on November 13, 2001. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /15
An Afghan boy works at a construction site as a US Army soldier of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog takes position during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army (ANA) in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /15
An Afghan soldier attempts to break open a door as US Marines from Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, look on during an operation to search for weapons in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district of Helmand province, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /15
US Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /15
Armed men who are against Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /15
US army soldier with the 101st Airborne Division Alpha Battery 1-320th fires an AT-4 as Combat Outpost Nolen on the outskirts of the village of Jellawar in the Arghandab Valley came under Taliban attack on September 11, 2010. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /15
Afghan policemen try to rescue four-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack followed by a clash between Afghan forces and insurgents after an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2017. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /15
US Marines board a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft headed to Kandahar as British and US forces withdraw from the Camp Bastion-Leatherneck complex at Lashkar Gah in Helmand province on October 27, 2014. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /15
US Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division and US contractors prepare Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, to be transported off of base in support of the withdrawal mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /15
Female Afghan National Police (ANP) officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan December 11, 2012. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /15
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /15
Northern Alliance soldiers fire at a front line position near Charatoy in the north of Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Haiti earthquake: Death toll crosses 1,300, over 6,000 injured
Haiti's hospitals were swamped with thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits.
- 1 /9
Haiti earthquake: Death toll crosses 1,300, over 6,000 injured
- 2 /9
The death toll from Haiti's powerful earthquake jumped to over 1,300, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president's assassination. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
In Les Cayes, as in other hard-hit cities on the southwestern peninsula, most of the population spent the night sleeping outdoors in front of their houses -- or what remained of them -- amid fears of new aftershocks. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
The streets there were filled with the grinding of heavy equipment lifting debris from collapsed buildings, as well as the quieter sounds of people pulling away rubble by hand while searching for the missing. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /9
At least 1,297 people were killed in the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
Some 13,600 buildings were destroyed and more than 13,700 damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 6000 people injured. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
Haiti already was struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the political uncertainty following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse when the earthquake sent residents rushing to the streets. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /9
People search for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed hotel after 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
Injured earthquake victims continued to stream into Les Cayes' overwhelmed general hospital, three days after the earthquake struck. Patients waited to be treated on stair steps, in corridors and the hospital's open veranda. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Chaos at Kabul airport as desperate Afghans flee amid Taliban takeover
Thousands of desperate Afghans trying to escape the Taliban takeover swarmed Kabul’s main international airport, rushing the boarding gates, mobbing the runways, clambering atop the wings of jets and even trying to cling to the fuselage of departing US military planes. At least half a dozen Afghans were killed in the chaos, some falling from the skies as they lost their grasp, and at least two shot by US soldiers trying to contain the surging crowds.
- 1 /16
In Pics | Chaos at Kabul airport as desperate Afghans flee amid Taliban takeover
- 2 /16
Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the Kabul airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed on August 16, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /16
Some clung to the side of a US military transport plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America's 20-year war comes to a chaotic end. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /16
A packed aircraft filled by hundreds of people as they wait leave the Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /16
French nationals and their Afghan colleagues line up to board a French military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /16
Sleepless, hungry and scared, people are waiting for hours at the airport to board a flight. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /16
Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /16
People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /16
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /16
A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /16
Evacuees crowd the interior of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft departing Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /16
Hundreds of locals gather outside Kabul airport, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /16
Afghan people run towards the Kabul airport to leave Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /16
Afghan people sit along the tarmac as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 15 /16
Afghan people run towards the Kabul airport to leave Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 16 /16
Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. Credit: AFP Photo