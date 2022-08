Mahesh Babu, popularly referred to as the Prince of Tollywood, is quite fond of cars, and he keeps adding swanky rides to his collection every now and then. His recent purchase, an Audi e-tron, made the headlines and ever since, many have expressed their curiosity know what cars Mahesh Babu owns. From his Audi e-tron to a Toyota Land Cruiser, here's a peek into the garage of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.