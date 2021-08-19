News in Pics, August 19: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
People connect to the internet at a public hotspot in Havana, Cuba. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Children look at soft toys on a fence in front of the government building during a protest against government's vaccination policies in Riga, Latvia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A woman stands inside her damaged house after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
An Emergency Room RN tends to a patient in a hallway at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital in Houston, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A visitor attends to the exhibition entitled 'Vincent - Landscapes of Van Gogh', in a shopping mall in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Spanish Red Cross conduct Covid-19 tests for Spanish and Afghan citizens who arrived at Torrejon airbase after evacuating from Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A visitor view exhibits at the Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, ahead of World Photography Day, in Gurugram, Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Travel should be on your agenda. Money matters go smoothly while you tend to overspend. Conflict with a friend about a minor issue escalates | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Unexpected money passes through your hands now. Speculations and romance not viable. An agreement could fall easily into place. People are sympathetic to your career needs | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | You are charming and win friends over easily, but you need to sustain the friendship too. Travel plans likely. Today brings good news about a business interest | Lucky Colour: Fuschia | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. A day for the big cat to purr, not growl, as things goes smoothly. Investments in art and property can be profitable today | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Watch for empty promises that may give you false hope. Travel opportunities must be taken advantage of today. A day to be cautious about special plans or projects | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. .A person in authority may offer help | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. . Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be, as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Muharram 2021: Muslims around the world fast and mourn
Pictures of Shia Muslims carrying out mourning processions on the 10th day of the Muharram month. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed.
- 1 /16
Muharram 2021: Muslims around the world fast and mourn
- 2 /16
Muharram is a month of mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /16
The Shiite commemoration of Ashura includes a ten-day mourning period starting on the first day of Muharram, to mark the seventh-century slaying of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein in Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /16
Iraqi Shia Muslims take part in a religious procession during the ten-day mourning period leading up to Ashura, in the central holy city of Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /16
Shiite mourners participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /16
Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: AFP
- 7 /16
Muslims beat their chests in a religious procession during the month of Muharram leading up to the mourning day of Ashura, in Iraq. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /16
Shiite mourners participate in a Muharram procession in Iraq. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /16
Iraqi Shiites take part in a religious procession during the month of Muharram leading up to the mourning day of Ashura, in the holy city of Najaf. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /16
Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession during the month of Muharram. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /16
Shiite Muslim worshippers gather inside the holy shrine of Imam Abbas during the Muslim month of Muharram, in Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /16
Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession during the month of Muharram. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /16
Shiite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /16
Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession at the Imam Abbas shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
- 15 /16
Muslims take part in a mourning procession at the Imam Abbas shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
- 16 /16
Shiite Muslim take part in a Muharram procession in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pictures from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's hush-hush wedding
Celebrity and stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony at her Juhu residence on August 14. The hush-hush ceremony saw only family members and the couple’s close friends in attendance.
- 1 /8
Pictures from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's hush-hush wedding
- 2 /8
Celebrity and fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony at her Juhu residence on August 14. Credit: Instagram/rheakapoor
- 3 /8
The hush-hush ceremony saw only family members and the couple’s close friends in attendance. Credit: Instagram/rheakapoor
- 4 /8
Rhea was seen wearing a beige-coloured saree with intricate hand embroidery and opted for limited jewellery and minimal makeup. Credit: Instagram/rheakapoor
- 5 /8
The couple took to social media and shared some adorable pictures from their big day. Credit: Instagram/rheakapoor
- 6 /8
Karan and Rhea are seen exchanging rings in this photo. Credit: Instagram/rheakapoor
- 7 /8
Newlywed bride Rhea Kapoor looks regal in her wedding dress. Credit: Instagram/rheakapoor
- 8 /8
Sonam Kapoor also gave a glimpse of the wedding by sharing few photos from the festivities. Credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control — See pictures
Tens of thousands of people are trying to flee Afghanistan to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban. Evacuation flights from Kabul's airport restarted on August 17 after the chaos of the previous day in which huge crowds mobbed the tarmac. Some people were so desperate to escape that they clung to the a US military plane as it prepared for take-off.
- 1 /10
Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban takes control — See pictures
- 2 /10
Inside a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flown from Kabul to Qatar on August 15, 2021. The plane safely evacuated some 640 Afghans from Kabul, according to US defense officials contacted by Defense One. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Indian military aircraft filled with Indian nationals during their evacuation from Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan board a military plane for evacuation from Kabul airport, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Indian nationals queue to board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Desperate Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait to leave Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Afghan families at the Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Afghan passengers waiting to leave the Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Hundreds of Afghan passengers wait to board a plane at Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Afghan passengers sit inside a plane as they flee Kabul after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. Credit: AFP Photo