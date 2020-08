Below are key findings of the US Senate intelligence committee's final report released on Tuesday about Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. The bipartisan report, three-and-a-half years in the making, found Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 election to help now-US President Donald Trump's campaign. Russia has denied such interference.