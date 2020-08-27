News in Pics, August 27: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 27 2020, 06:53 ISTUnited Kingdom | United States | Shooting | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Tokyo | Japan | Australia |
- 1 /6
NHS staff members march during a protest asking for a pay rise, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Orlando Magic assistant coach Mike Batiste looks on before Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round was boycotted by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Malaysia’s Minister of Human Resources, Saravanan Murugan (R) listens to Lee Kim Meow, Managing Director of Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
The Shibuya area skyline is seen from an observation deck in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
A police vehicle (L) is seen parked by the Al-Noor Mosque ahead of the last day of the sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
People watch a movie from their car at the Galileo drive-in, being held on a school sports field in Cape Town, with Table Mountain in the background. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 26: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 26 2020, 07:12 ISTUnited States | London | United Kingdom | Singapore | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Iran | Tehran |
- 1 /5
Andy Murray of Great Britain walks to the net after losing to Milos Raonic of Canada during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
The Shard is seen from a near-empty open-top tourist tour bus in central London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
A worker sprays insect repellent as a preventive measure against the spread of dengue fever in a neighbourhood garden in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A view Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel after the installation of its first pod (L), located on the Bluewaters island in the Gulf city of Dubai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 25: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 25 2020, 07:10 ISTUnited States | Singapore | Minsk | Belarus | Tokyo | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | United Kingdom | London |
- 1 /6
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
People walk near St Paul's Cathedral, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
This handout picture taken on August 15, 2020 and provided by instagram@rikiya_trip on August 24 shows Japanese couple Rikiya (R) and Ayumi Kataoka (L) posing with the official Olympic Cape Verde uniform and national flag as a gift from the National Olympic Committee in Santa Maria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Panama's nurses demonstrate at the Doctor Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital Complex, in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
A priest holds a cross as he stands in front of participants during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A general view shows the new Apple store (C), located in the water in front of the Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 24: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 24 2020, 08:07 ISTJapan | South Korea | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Russia | London | United Kingdom | Seoul |
- 1 /5
A cyclist turns back finding the gates closed on Tower Bridge in central London on August 23, 2020 which remained closed to traffic due to a technical fault the day before. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
A hiker stands at a viewpoint overlooking the Seoul city skyline. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) arrives at a hospital in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Founder of German NGO, the Cinema For Peace foundation, Jaka Bizilj talks to the press on August 22, 2020 outside Berlin's Charite hospital after Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny arrived to be treated following a suspected poisoning. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Russian T-90MS tank fires during the International Military Technical Forum Army-2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. Credit: AP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Aug 23: Best photos from across the world
UPDATED : Aug 23 2020, 08:54 ISTIndia | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | United States | Donald Trump | United Kingdom | gurugram |
- 1 /6
Cutouts of fans in the stands in the 1896 Vice City section during a game between the Inter Miami FC and the Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF Stadium on August 22, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Credits: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
People gather to watch outside following fire at the Attorney General's office in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credits: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Police officers are seen next to a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention. Credits: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
A health worker and relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus disease for his cremation. Credits: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
A portion of an under-construction flyover collapses, at Sohna road in Gurugram. Credits: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Afghan security personnel inspect site of a roadside bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credits: AP Photo