The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.