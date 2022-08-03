News in Pics, August 3: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : Aug 03 2022, 08:16 IST
Soldiers of Pakistan army rescue people from the flood affected Rajanpur district, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on August 2, 2022. - Fierce monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year particularly in Balochistan province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan. At least 478 people have died so far, including 136 in Balochistan. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan August 2, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Indian players celebrate after winning the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours final match against South Africa, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Indian team won the match 17-10. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajya Sabha members Harbhajan Singh and PT Usha at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Pedestrians walk past a destroyed store in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region on August 1, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - As towns and villages across Ukraine’s eastern countryside fell to the swift Russian invasion on February 24, Okhtyrka, a city of 48,000 on the Vorskla River, in Sumy region, resisted occupation. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 3, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 02 2022, 22:28 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 3, 2022
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Colour: Chrome | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers | Colour: Green | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Colour: Honey | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door| Colour: Lemon | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Colour: Peach | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You need to calm your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be fine| Colour: White | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are irritable today and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | Colour: Gold | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance | Colour: Blue | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule, and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through. Loved ones may need support | Colour: Grey | Numbers: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Relationships will come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help improve your working routine| Colour: Ivory | Number: 7 |Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Events today will give you a reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network| Colour: Amber | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Colour: Mango | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Ex-beauty queen Sarah Davies clinches gold at CWG 2022
UPDATED : Aug 02 2022, 22:59 IST
CWG 2022 | Commonwealth Games | Commonwealth | CWG | CWG games |
Former beauty queen-turned-weightlifter Sarah Davies, who had won Miss Leeds and Miss Intercontinental England titles, clinched a gold medal in women's weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Here are some pictures of Sarah from the women's 71kg final where she set a new Commonwealth Games record.
Ex beauty queen Sarah Davies clinches gold at CWG 2022
Former beauty queen-turned-weightlifter Sarah Davies, who had won Miss Leeds and Miss Intercontinental England titles, clinched a gold medal in women's weightlifting at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sarah lifted a total of 229 kg, with 103 kg in snatch and 126 kg in clean and jerk to win the women's 71-kg category. Credit: Reuters Photo
“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and Miss West Yorkshire. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sarah created a snatch record of 103kg - more than 30kg over her bodyweight. Credit: Reuters Photo
England's Sarah Davies celebrates setting a new Commonwealth Games record in Birmingham. Credit: Reuters Photo
England's Sarah Davies reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 71kg category weightlifting event. Credit: PTI Photo
At the CWG 2018 in Gold Coast, Sarah had clinched silver in the women’s 71kg final category. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sarah Davies gestures toward the photographers after securing the gold medal in the women's 71kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham. Credit: PTI Photo
Gold medallist England's Sarah Davies celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 71kg final and setting a new Commonwealth Games record. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Rare facts about Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu
UPDATED : Aug 02 2022, 16:41 IST
mahesh babu | Tollywood | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
From starting out his career as a child actor to emerging as one of the superstars, Mahesh Babu has come a long way in showbiz. While his choice of films has remained interesting, he also makes sure to serve up fan favourites every now and then. Here we list some of the rare facts about the Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu his every super fan should know.
In Pics | Rare facts about Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu began his career as a child actor appearing in Telugu movies from 1988-1990. He starred in movies like 'Mugguru Kodukulu', 'Gudachari 117', 'Koduku Diddina Kapuram' and 'Anna Thammudu'. Credit: Special arrangement
Mahesh Babu is a great devotee of Tirupati Balaji and makes sure to visit Tirupati whenever he gets time. It was also reported that a good chunk of the amount goes from his side to the temple every month. Credit: Special arrangement
While celebs are known for their luxurious lifestyle, Mahesh Babu is one of the stars who maintain equanimity at all times. Movie's success or failure never affected his lifestyle and remains modest till date. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Mahesh Babu was once a chain smoker and used to smoke whole packets a day. After knowing that his fans are getting inspired by this, he decided to quit smoking. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Inspired by his film 'Srimanthudu', Mahesh Babu adopted two villages - Siddhapuram in Telangana and Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh vowed to work for its development. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Mahesh Babu is one of the actors whose movies have been remade in other languages. While he follows a mantra of not to star in any of the remakes as he wants his style to be unique and feels in remakes the movie loses its freshness. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Mahesh Babu has a policy of taking his family on a vacation as soon he finishes his movies. He is a complete family man and loves to spend majority of the time with his family and exploring new places. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Not many know that Mahesh Babu has sponsored over 1,000 children's heart surgeries in association with Andhra Hospitals. Also, he maintains a strict rule of donating 30% of his earnings to philanthropic deeds. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Mahesh Babu is the second Tollywood star to get a wax statue carved by Madame Tussauds Singapore. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
News in Pics, Aug 2, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Aug 02 2022, 08:26 IST
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a 950 meters long slackline, 50 meters over Geneva Lake between the right and left banks of the city of Geneva during an event part of the Swiss National Day. Credit: AFP Photo
Gold medallist Australia's Matthew Glaetzer celebrates after winning in the men's 1000m time trial final cycling event on day four of the Commonwealth Games, at the Lee Valley VeloPark in east London. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr, take part in a mourning ritual amid the Shiite Ashura commemoration period as they occupy Iraq's parliament in the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone while protesting a rival political bloc's nomination for prime minister. Credit: AFP Photo
England's Abbie Wood (3L), South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker (C) and Australia's Jenna Strauch compete in the women's 200m breaststroke heats swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
A man collects plastics in the water filled with garbages and oily wastes in Banda Aceh port. Credit: AFP Photo
The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain, whipped up by strong winds and lightning storms. The McKinney Fire was zero percent contained, CalFire said, spreading more than 51,000 acres near the city of Yreka. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman wearing a costume protects herself from the sun with an umbrella in the Zhujiajiao ancient water town in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo