News in Pics, August 8: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 08 2021, 05:15 ISTCoronavirus | Covid-19 | United States | Delhi | Russia | Australia | Sri Lanka | Coronavirus vaccine |
- 1 /7
Spectators arrive at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 7, 2021 to watch the English FA Community Shield football match between Manchester City and Leicester City. Credi: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) looks at a burned vehicle alongside Assistant Region Chief for Cal Fire Curtis Brown (L) in downtown Greenville, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Members of Colombian army take part in a military parade in commemoration of the Colombian Army day in Tolemaida southeast of Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A woman sweeps the pavement the entrance of a cafe decorated with vintage items in Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Commuters travel in a metro train after Delhi Metro's remaining portion of the Pink Line corridor was inaugurated, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
People sit in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Surfers ride on the waves at the Maroubra Beach in Sydney. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 08 2021, 00:24 ISTHoroscope 2021 | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /12
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 8, 2021
- 2 /12
ARIES | A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today.At work, a new project takes off, and wins the admiration of your team mates. | Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
- 3 /12
TAURUS | Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Friends bring joy. A great day for a personal makeover. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. | Colour: Violet | Number: 4
- 4 /12
GEMINI | Romance is in the air. A day to take opportunities as they come. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. | Colour: Yellow | Number: 7
- 5 /12
CANCER | Travel on the cards. A windfall or gain, and career- wise, a break from monotony indicated today. A good day to look for relaxation and leisure activities. | Colour: Tan | Number: 5
- 6 /12
LEO | Romance is strong. It's a day of self-discovery. With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. A great day to buy a gift for a special friend. | Colour: Lilac | Number: 3
- 7 /12
VIRGO | Major changes in your career or social life will bring you the recognition you deserve today. Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. | Colour: Jade | Number: 6
- 8 /12
SCORPIO | Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. | Colour: Mauve | Number: 9
- 9 /12
SAGITTARIUS | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. | Colour: Olive-green | Number: 5
- 10 /12
CAPRICORN | Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. | Colour: Orange | Number: 2
- 11 /12
AQUARIUS | Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud. | Colour: Honey | Number: 7
- 12 /12
PISCES | You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A romantic interest occupies your time today. | Colour: Ivory | Number: 4
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Here are some facts to know about Neeraj Chopra
UPDATED : Aug 07 2021, 22:46 IST
Neeraj Chopra | Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo Olympics | Javelin throw |
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country. Here are some interesting facts about the man of the moment.
- 1 /6
Here are some facts to know about Neeraj Chopra
- 2 /6
Apart from being an athlete, he is also a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. Credit: AP Photo
- 3 /6
Chopra considers Czech Javelin Thrower Jan Zelezny his 'hero'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
He had set a world junior record at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
He broke the national record with a throw of 87.43m at the Doha Diamond League in 2018. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /6
In 2018, he became the only track and field athlete to be nominated by the AFI for the country's highest sports award (Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award). Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Neeraj Chopra to Mirabai Chanu: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
UPDATED : Aug 07 2021, 20:18 IST
Sports News | Neeraj Chopra | Bajrang Punia | Mirabai Chanu | Olympics 2020 | Olympics | Hockey | Hockey India | Tokyo 2020 | weightlifting | Badminton | Wrestling | Javelin throw | Boxing | Ravi Kumar Dahiya | Lovlina Borgohain |
From Neeraj Chopra's gold to PV Sindhu's bronze, here's a look at the athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
- 1 /8
Neeraj Chopra to Mirabai Chanu: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
- 2 /8
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history as he became the first athlete from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick up the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. He defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya won the silver medal at his Olympic debut in Tokyo. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
The Indian men's hockey team scripted history by winning an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal play-off match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Shuttler PV Sindhu also scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics. She became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain upped India's medal tally as she took the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally after bagging a silver in the Women's 49kg category on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Neeraj Chopra wins first-ever athletics Olympic gold for India
UPDATED : Aug 07 2021, 18:38 IST
Neeraj Chopra | Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo Olympics | Olympics 2020 | Javelin throw | Sports News |
Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal in the men's Javelin throw final, making him the first-ever Indian to win a medal in an athletics event. With a stunning throw of 87.58m, the 23-year-old ended India's 100-year-long wait for a medal in track and field. Here's a look at how the Haryana lad achieved the momumental feat.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Neeraj Chopra wins first-ever athletics Olympic gold for India
- 2 /9
Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday for India's first-ever Olympic athletics gold. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
Chopra managed a winning best of 87.58 metres. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /9
He is only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
This is the first track-and-field Games medal for India. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
He is 23-years-old and hails from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
Chopra came into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday with a stunning first round throw of 86.59m. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
He won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
This was his fifth career best throw. Credit: Reuters Photo