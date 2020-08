Facebook's escalated a bruising fight with TikTok with the launch on Wednesday of its new short-video feature Reels, a look-alike service embedded within its popular Instagram app. The debut arrived at a fraught moment for TikTok, which has come under threat of a ban by the White House, prompting China's ByteDance to weigh a sale of the app's US operations to Microsoft. Here is a look at the tense tangle between heavyweight Facebook and upstart TikTok.