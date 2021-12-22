News in Pics, Dec 22, 2021: Best pics from around the world
Indigenous people block a road in Santa Catarina Ixtahuatan, Guatemala. Credit: AFP Photo
An indigenous woman watches as an Amauta -Aymara indigenous priest- performs a Jallupacha (rainy season) ritual to thank the Pachamama (Mother Earth) on the summer solstice, in La Paz. Credit: AFP Photo
A diver dressed as Santa Claus greets visitors at the Dubai mall aquarium, in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: AFP Photo
An airport worker holds what is reportedly the remains of a missile while inspecting the rubble inside a damaged building of the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital's Sanaa International Airport. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman grieves at a mass funeral for victims of a fuel truck explosion, in Cap Haitien, Haiti. Credit: Reuters photo
Residents and activists from the Popular Movements Central (CMP), protest against hunger and unemployment, in Heliopolis, the largest favela in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Wafiullah, 15, from Maidan Wardak province, sits on his bike that has an Islamic Emirate flag hanging on it, as he poses for a photo in front of a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 22, 2021
Aries: A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life, Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Claret-red. Lucky Number: 9.
Cancer: Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities. Lucky Colour: Linen. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 7.
Virgo: Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 5.
Libra: Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care . Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you! Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 4.
Capricorn: The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Vanilla. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 2.
Pisces: A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life, Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 9.
Rohit Sharma to Joe Root, players with most runs in all formats in 2021
Playing cricket throughout the year and adapting in all the three formats is not an easy task for any cricketer. From maintaining strict fitness to following a strict diet, one does undergo a very tough regime and give their best in the matches. Here we take a look at the cricketers who have scored maximum runs in all formats in 2021.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan tops the list with 1915 runs. With a high score of 115*, his average was 56.32 in 45 innings. Credit: AFP Photo
England's Joe Root, who tops the 100s chart with 6 centuries this year, is the second highest scorer with 1777 runs. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam stood third with 1760 runs in 2021. With 14 half centuries, Azam also leads the chart of most 50+ scores in this year. Credit: Reuters Photo
With 1420 runs under his belt, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma secured fourth position. Credit: AFP Photo
Ireland's Paul Stirling scored 1151 runs and ranked fifth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
Aiden Markram of South Africa has scored 1102 runs in 2021 and has grabbed the sixth place. Credit: AFP Photo
Second Indian player on the list is wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. He has scored 1074 runs and ranks seventh on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
With a highest score of 114, Liton Das of Bangladesh features eighth in the list. He has scored 1058 runs in 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
South Africa's Rassie Van Der Dussen ranks ninth with 1054 runs. Credit: AFP Photo
Bangladeshi cricketer Mahmudullah has scored 1045 runs and rounds off the top ten list. Credit: Instagram/mohammad_mahmudullah
Panama Papers leak case: ED grills Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for 6 hours
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai was the latest celebrity to be quizzed by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nearly six hours at its Jam Nagar office in New Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers expose for allegedly violating FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached Delhi office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the probe in connection with Panama papers leak case for alleged FEMA violation on December 20, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
The ED recorded Aishwarya's statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Ash was quizzed for more than six hours by the officials at the office. Credit: Subhash Barolia
The quizzing comes weeks after her husband Abhishek Bachchan was questioned by the agency in another case emerging from the same set of papers linked to the offshore leaks case. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
A team of six officals, including a lady official, recorded her statement. Credit: PTI Photo
Ash was ushered into a white car from the back door of the ED office even as a huge posse of media personnel tried in vain to get her comment. Reportedly, she has submitted some documents to the investigators with regard to the case. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
In Pics: PM Modi meets India Inc for inputs ahead of Budget 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology healthcare, space and electronics, for inputs for the next year's Budget. The upcoming Budget would reportedly focus on accelerating growth hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. FM Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the Budget on February 1 for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1, 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobile, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology healthcare, space and electronics, for inputs for next year's Budget. Credit: PIB Photo
Last week, Modi had met with leading private equity/venture capital players to seek suggestions on making India a more attractive investment destination. Credit: PIB Photo
This meeting, they said, is part of the many interactions that Modi is holding ahead of the Budget to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector. Credit: PIB Photo
This is one of the many interactions being done by the prime minister ahead of the Budget to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector. Credit: PIB Photo
Since coming to power in 2014, the BJP government has unveiled a series of reforms aimed at helping India climb on the global ease of doing business ranking. Credit: PIB Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the CEOs of companies from various sectors of industry, in New Delhi. Credit: PIB Photo