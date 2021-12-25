News in Pics, Dec 25, 2021: Best pics from around the world
Local people and firefighters hurry to make a firebreak as huge fires rage in the area around Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro Province, 70 km south of Bariloche, Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
People wearing Santa Claus costumes attend an event in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Credit: Reuters photo/NPI/Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism
Cleanup crews remove debris from destroyed homes during recovery efforts on Christmas Eve after tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Credit: Reuters photo
Snow covers the heart-shaped and frozen Baker Pond on Christmas Eve in East Bolton, Quebec, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
A woman takes a picture of an illuminated Christmas tree in Limassol, Cyprus. Credit: Reuters photo
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic walks in a trench at a fighting position on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Frunze in Luhansk Region. Credit: Reuters photo
Mohamed Maarouf, 28, while dressed in a Santa Claus costume, distributes Christmas gifts to impoverished children living in slums near the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 25, 2021
UPDATED : Dec 25 2021, 00:49 IST
Aries: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus: Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 7.
Gemini: You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 9
Libra: This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2.
Aquarius: Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces: Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 7.
Christmas 2021: 9 Famous Churches in India
UPDATED : Dec 24 2021, 17:02 IST
In India, Christmas is not just about shopping, cakes & parties, but also people across all faiths visiting churches and praying for everyone's wellbeing. Here we take a look at some iconic churches across the country one should consider visiting during X-mas:
St. Paul’s Cathedral, first episcopalian church in Asia, is located in India’s Kolkata. Built by the Britishers in an Indo-Gothic style, this church is one of the most visited places during Christmas. Credit: Kolkata Tourism
Second oldest church in Northern India, Shimla Christ Church, is located in Shimla. This church is widely famous for its spectacular architecture that attracts everyone’s eye. With several lightings and stunning decorations, the church looks spellbinding during Christmas. Credit: Shimla Tourism
Goa’s Se Cathedral church is the largest church in Asia, and is one of the top tourist attractions, known for its impressive interiors, the mosaic work and the Golden Bell. It is a perfect base for history buffs and architecture lovers. Credit: Instagram/thebalcao
Basilica of Bom Jesus in in Goa attracts hundreds of tourists from all parts of India. Nearly 400-year-old heritage, this place has been declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Credit: DH Pool Photo
One of the most beautiful churches in Southern part of India, Velankanni, is perfectly placed on the sandy shores of the Bay of Bengal. Fondly known as the 'Lourdes of the East’, this place attracts millions of pilgrims throughout the year. Credit: www.vailankannishrine.net
Located in Kochi fort, Santa Cruz Basilica is one of the eight Basilicas in India. The second cathedral that was built by the Portuguese, this basilica serves as the cathedral church of the Diocese of Cochin, the second oldest Diocese of India. Credit: Kerala Tourism
If you want to see one of the most beautiful Christian religious places in India, you must plan a trip to Kerala. St. Peters Church, popularly known as Parumala Church is one of the iconic shrine for the christians where the mortal remains of Bishop Mar Gregorios Metropolitan are interred. Credit: www.religionworld.in
Malayatoor Church is among one of the oldest churches of India which is dedicated to St. Thomas the Apostle who it is believed introduced Christianity in Kerala. Credit: Facebook/St Thomas Church, Malayattoor
Built in 52 AD, St. Thomas Church is located in Kerala's Palayoor. This place attracts large numbers who come and pay homage and seek blessings from the lord. Repotedly, it is the first church in India, and is called an Apostolic Church credited to the Apostolate of St. Credit: Kerala Tourism
News in Pics, Dec 24, 2021: Best pics from around the world
People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Courthouse after the verdict was announced in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: AFP Photo
A Santa Claus dummy is seen hanging from a house in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
People stand near Brandenburg Gate during snowfall, in Berlin. Credit: Reuters photo
A migrant family is pictured after they arrived as part of a migrant caravan to northern Mexico, after receiving their humanitarian visas to transit through the country, in Monterrey. Credit: Reuters photo
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume performs at Koral Restaurant aquarium ahead of Christmas celebrations in Badung, Bali, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters photo/Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf
People gather to celebrate the lighting of a giant Christmas tree set up between the Chaldean Catholic Eparch and the Al-Tawhid mosque, in Syria's northern city of Aleppo. Credit: AFP Photo
Michael Clancey wears an elf hat as he waits for his luggage after arriving at Miami International Airport from Louisville, Kentucky on December 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 24, 2021
UPDATED : Dec 24 2021, 01:41 IST
Aries: Sudden trips may take you by surprise. Avoid mixing business with pleasure. You will be in the mood for competition, but go at it slowly, as everyone knows Aries is as smart as they come. A trip will open new doors. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 2.
Taurus: Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 6.
Cancer: Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life at this time. Do not get involved in joint financial ventures today. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: With Jupiter aspecting marriage/relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 8.
Virgo: Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius: Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a backup plan. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others.. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6.
Aquarius: You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces: Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 5.