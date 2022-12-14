The entertainment industry tried to create the same old magic after big screens were shut during Covid-19 pandemic. The year 2022 saw some big-budget movies hitting theatres with big stars and some fine storylines but some couldn't create an impact. While movies like Kantara, Brahmastra, RRR and Vikram proved that there is a healthy appetite for the big screen, there are a few that tanked miserably at the box office in 2022.



