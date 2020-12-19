News in Pics, December 19: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the United States Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A health worker looks at the sea as she walks down the stairs during a day of Covid-19 sampling in Ladrilleros beach, Uramba Bahia Malaga National Natural Park, Colombia, on the Pacific Ocean. Credit: AFP
- 3 /7
People light candles during a tribute to Sofia Cadavid, an 18-month-old girl kidnapped and killed by her father on December 17, in Rionegro, Antioquia Department, Colombia. Credit: AFP
- 4 /7
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Credit: Reuters
- 5 /7
A waxing crescent moon is pictured next to the Empire State building lit in blue and white to honor Chanukah, as seen from Bryant Park at dusk the day after a nor'easter storm amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters
- 6 /7
Protesters hold candles and placards during a demonstration for the regularisation of migrants at the occasion of the International Migrants Day in Paris. Credit: AFP
- 7 /7
St Mary Basilica Church illuminated ahead of Christmas festival at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
From shawl-clad men to snow-capped mountains: Stunning photos from across India
Over the past week or two, a 'cold wave' has gripped Kashmir and much of North India. While Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have received snowfall, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have been engulfed in thick fog. The visuals from these regions that have emerged in the past couple of days have been nothing short of stunning.
- 1 /11
Cold waves and snow-capped peaks: Stunning photos from across India
- 2 /11
A man carrying a dog crosses a railway track, amid dense fog, during a cold morning, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI
- 3 /11
A vehicle moves across a bridge amid the snow-laden area at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI
- 4 /11
A couple looks at a partially frozen waterfall, at Tangmarg in Baramulla District. Credit: PTI
- 5 /11
People walk on a snow covered street after the town received fresh snowfall, in Manali. Credit: PTI
- 6 /11
People walk on snow covered slopes of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI
- 7 /11
People remove snow from a bridge after the town received fresh snowfall, at Keylong in Lahaul Spiti. Credit: PTI
- 8 /11
Devotees take a holy dip in the 'sarovar' of Golden Temple on a foggy morning as cold wave grips northern India, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI
- 9 /11
Children walk to their school amid dense fog on a cold winter morning near the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, some 35 km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP
- 10 /11
A man walks on a railway track amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI
- 11 /11
A vendor selling breakfast warms his hands from the fire of his stove on a cart during a cold winter morning in the old quarters of New Delhi. Credit: AFP
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | India's second IKEA store opens in Navi Mumbai
India's second IKEA store opens in Navi Mumbai on Friday. The plant, located on Thane-Belapur road, spans over 5 lakh square ft and houses 7000 pieces of furniture
- 1 /7
Located on the Thane-Belapur road, the facility is over 5 lakh sq ft, bringing to Mumbai some of IKEA’s iconic products. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
The furnishing company aims to cross 100 million customers in India in the next two years. The company aims to open two more stores in Mumbai in 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
IKEA will initially cap the number of visitors to enable social distancing to safeguard its employees and customers against Covid-19. Visitors will have to register through IKEA’s website to gain entry. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
IKEA is capitalizing on the fact that homes have become more important in the Covid era and it will take additional steps to create safe spaces for people in Mumbai, the company said. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
The store will provide employment opportunities to locals through its store in Navi Mumbai, with more than 1,200 workers being onboarded, half of whom will be women. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
The home goods behemoth first tried to enter India in 2006 but was foiled by strict foreign investment rules obliging international firms to partner with local companies. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A signboard of the new IKEA store is seen in Navi Mumbai, India. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 18: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Nurse Mary Catherine Klee holds a dose of the Pzifer Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to an employee of the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Credit: AFP
- 2 /7
People walk around as street vendors interact with clients amid the Covid-19 pandemic, on a street in Medellin, Colombia. Credit: AFP
- 3 /7
A parent waits outside the Government Science Secondary school in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria. Credit: AFP
- 4 /7
People enjoy an afternoon of sledding at Central Park in Manhattan in New York City. Credit: AFP
- 5 /7
People play table tennis at a park in Beijing. Credit: AFP
- 6 /7
A baker produces biscuits featuring Santa Claus wearing a face protection mask at Schuerener Backparadies bakery in Dortmund, western Germany, during the partial lockdown to curb the spread of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP
- 7 /7
A traditional wooden tourist junk boat 'Dukling' sails in the waters of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, which was built in 1955 in neighbouring Macau and is the city's only authentic junk left -- with the other remaining vessels being modern replicas. Credit: AFP
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
India tops the list of most highly educated migrant workers
OECD data reveals that there are around 120 million migrants living in OECD member countries. 30 to 35 percent of these migrants are considered highly educated, meaning they have received vocational or academic training. Among the most common birth countries for highly educated migrants, these shares are a lot higher, however.
For India, which topped the list as of 2015/16 with more than three million highly educated migrants in the OECD, the share of those considered of high education status was nearly 65 percent. China had a rate of 48.6 percent highly educated migrants in the OECD – or 2.25 million.
(Image Credit: iStock)
- 1 /7
India tops the list of most highly educated migrant workers
- 2 /7
OECD data reveals that there are around 120 million migrants living in OECD member countries. For India, which topped the list as of 2015/16 with more than three million highly educated migrants in the OECD, the share of those considered of high education status was nearly 65 percent.
- 3 /7
China had a rate of 48.6 percent highly educated migrants in the OECD – or 2.25 million.
- 4 /7
The Philippines comes in at third place. 53.3 percent of Filipino immigrants to the OECD are considered highly educated, which brings the total to almost 1.9 million for a country of just over 100 million inhabitants.
- 5 /7
The UK and Germany come in fourth and fifth place with 1.75 million and 1.47 million educated migrants in OECD countries, respectively.
- 6 /7
Poland had 1.2 million highly educated workers in OECD nations while Mexico had 1.14 million highly educated migrants in OECD countries.
- 7 /7
Russia, which stood at the eighth spot in the 2015/16 list had 1.06 million highly educated workers in OECD countries