News in Pics, December 21: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Dec 21 2020, 09:41 ISTIndia | Hong Kong | farmers | Farm Bills | United States | Coronavirus | COVID-19 |
People wearing face masks ride on scooters on a cold winter day, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
Employees, wearing masks, work on a production line manufacturing display monitors at a TPV factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in China. Credit: Reuters Photo
A person walks in the snow as the Empire State Building in New York displays a combination of colors during a musical light show for the holidays, seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. Credit: AFP Photo
Hong Kong faces no respite from Beijing's crackdown on dissent after a year that saw its status as a free speech bastion collapse under a security law that has radically transformed the city. Credit: AFP Photo
Christians, some wearing Santa Claus suits, participate in a Christmas celebration rally, in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: AP Photo
Farmers light candles to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in farmers' agitation, during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, December 20: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Dec 20 2020, 08:01 ISTGermany | Frankfurt | Christmas | Santa Claus | Mexico | Mexico city | COVID-19 | Palestine | Libya | France | United States |
An inflatable Santa Claus decorates a Christmas tree sale in Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: AP/PTI
A Palestinian woman and a child riding a bicycle pass in front of members of the security forces in the Balata camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Credit: AFP
Volunteers work in an assembly line manner to unload a semi truck full of food boxes at the Athens County Fairgrounds in Athens, Ohio. Credit: AFP
Miss Normandie Amandine Petit (R) and Miss Provence April Benayoum wait for the results of the Miss France 2021 beauty contest at the Puy-du-Fou, in Les Epesses, western France. Credit: AFP
Workers chat while working in the construction of Ceiba, an ecological sailboat that will work with solar panels, electric and hydraulic energy to reduce to almost zero its carbon footprint, at a shipyard in Punta Morales, Costa Rica. Credit: Reuters
A youth climbs the rubble of a destroyed building in the city of Tawergha, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Libya's capital close to the port city of Misrata. Credit: AFP
A man wearing a face mask looks out of a closed shop amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in downtown Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters
In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers
UPDATED : Dec 19 2020, 10:38 IST
COVID-19 | India | Coronavirus | Coronavirus vaccine |
India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Friday, reaching 1,00,04,599. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,45,136. The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,08,751 with a recovery rate of 95.4 per cent. Here's a look at how Covid-19 spread across India:
In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers
Ten months into the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s tally of total cases crossed the 1 crore-mark trailing behind the US, the only other country to have crossed that threshold. Credit: AFP
India's total case count on Friday reached 10,004,825; total deaths are at 320,845 and total recovered cases stood at 10,394,286. Credit: PTI
The fatality and recovery rate stand at 1.45 and 95.40 per cent, respectively, making it the best in the world. Credit: AFP
India first crossed the 20-lakh mark only on August 7. It crossed 30-lakh mark within the following two weeks on August 23. The tally crossed the 40-lakh mark on September 5, the 50-lakh mark on September 16 and the 60-lakh mark on September 28. Credit: PTI
The tally crossed 80-lakh mark on October and 90-lakh mark on November 20. But October was the first month when the number of fresh infections and fatalities saw a fall. Credit: PTI
India started showing a decline in number of cases when the US and Europe were seeing heightened risk from Covid-19. It was reported in November that the reason that lower infections are surfacing is that many states which had been the hotspot of the virus, had rolled back on testing in October and November. Credit: PTI
A vaccine may be around the corner, as the Indian drug regulators are still studying proposals of pharma company Bharat BioTech and the Serum Institute of India for their Covid-19 vaccines before giving their go-ahead. Credit: PTI
News in Pics, December 19: Best photos from around the world
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the United States Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
A health worker looks at the sea as she walks down the stairs during a day of Covid-19 sampling in Ladrilleros beach, Uramba Bahia Malaga National Natural Park, Colombia, on the Pacific Ocean. Credit: AFP
People light candles during a tribute to Sofia Cadavid, an 18-month-old girl kidnapped and killed by her father on December 17, in Rionegro, Antioquia Department, Colombia. Credit: AFP
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Credit: Reuters
A waxing crescent moon is pictured next to the Empire State building lit in blue and white to honor Chanukah, as seen from Bryant Park at dusk the day after a nor'easter storm amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters
Protesters hold candles and placards during a demonstration for the regularisation of migrants at the occasion of the International Migrants Day in Paris. Credit: AFP
St Mary Basilica Church illuminated ahead of Christmas festival at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI
From shawl-clad men to snow-capped mountains: Stunning photos from across India
UPDATED : Dec 18 2020, 12:39 IST
Snowfall | Cold Wave | India | Jammu and Kashmir | Himachal Pradesh | New Delhi | Uttar Pradesh | Punjab | Amritsar | Prayagraj | Baramulla | Manali | Lahaul-Spiti | Golden Temple |
Over the past week or two, a 'cold wave' has gripped Kashmir and much of North India. While Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have received snowfall, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have been engulfed in thick fog. The visuals from these regions that have emerged in the past couple of days have been nothing short of stunning.
Cold waves and snow-capped peaks: Stunning photos from across India
A man carrying a dog crosses a railway track, amid dense fog, during a cold morning, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI
A vehicle moves across a bridge amid the snow-laden area at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI
A couple looks at a partially frozen waterfall, at Tangmarg in Baramulla District. Credit: PTI
People walk on a snow covered street after the town received fresh snowfall, in Manali. Credit: PTI
People walk on snow covered slopes of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI
People remove snow from a bridge after the town received fresh snowfall, at Keylong in Lahaul Spiti. Credit: PTI
Devotees take a holy dip in the 'sarovar' of Golden Temple on a foggy morning as cold wave grips northern India, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI
Children walk to their school amid dense fog on a cold winter morning near the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, some 35 km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP
A man walks on a railway track amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI
A vendor selling breakfast warms his hands from the fire of his stove on a cart during a cold winter morning in the old quarters of New Delhi. Credit: AFP