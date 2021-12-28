News in pics, December 28: Best photos from around the world
People skate at a skating rink at Bryant Park as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Handmade dolls depicting Covid-19 Omicron variant are seen at a stall in Managua. Credit: AFP Photo
Cops patrol during the night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal with Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford. Credit: Reuters Photo
Australia's Scott Boland (C) celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root (not pictured) with teammates on day three of the third Ashes Test match. Credit: AFP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attends the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Credit: AFP Photo/KCNA via KNS
Police detain doctors protesting outside Maulana Azad Medical College over postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A long-term goal is finally realized -- celebrate! Your patience and perseverance are rewarded. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. An opportunity for a romance though exciting may be short-lived. Unexpected visitors will throw your plans off gear | Lucky Colour: Pista-green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. More interaction with siblings. Education of children highlighted. Deals over buying/selling a house possible | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your ability to deal with humanitarian groups will enhance your reputation. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit; Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Mixed messages are making it difficult for you to understand who is accountable for recent events. Your health will be good . This period is also good for entertainment and in general having a good time | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 22:09 IST
Here we list the states and Union Territories that have imposed night curfew and has restricted the movement of individuals due to rising Covid-19 cases and the threat posed by the Omicron strain.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases across India. Credit: PTI Photo
While Madhya Pradesh hasn’t recorded any Omicron case yet, CM Shivraj Chouhan said that a night curfew will be enforced immediately as a preacuationary measure. Credit: PTI Photo
As the national capital continues to witness a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi starting December 27. Credit: PTI Photo
After recording over 100 Omicron cases in Maharashtra, the state decided to impose strict restrictions and has night curfew in place. Credit: PTI Photo
Gujarat has imposed night curfew from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am. Credit: PTI Photo
In Haryana, gatherings of more than 200 people and other programs are prohibited, and public movement is restricted from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am. Credit: PTI Photo
Puducherry has also imposed night curfew from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am. Credit: Twitter/@VNarayanasami
Kerala has imposed a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am starting from December 30, and it will go on till January 2, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttarakhand has implemented night curfew starting December 27, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics: Indian actors who shone bright in Hollywood this year
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 17:22 IST
From Priyanka Chopra in 'The Matrix Resurrections' to Huma Qureshi in 'Army of the Dead', here take a look at the Indian actors who shone bright in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already starred in handful of Hollywood projects and has established a niche audience worldwide. 2021 marked her entry into her biggest Hollywood film – The Matrix Resurrections. She was seen essaying the role of ‘Sati’, a character seen in the original trilogy as a child. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Apart from PeeCee, Purab Kohli was another Indian celeb who was seen in the Hollywood blockbuster 'The Matrix Resurrections'. He played a game developer in the movie. Credit: Instagram/purab_kohli
90’s kids beamed with joy when Marvels Studios dropped the trailer of 2021 American superhero film, ‘Eternals.’ In the movie, India’s Harish Patel was seen playing the role Karun, an assistant to the assistant to Kingo, in the movie. Credit: Instagram/marvelstudios
Actress Huma Qureshi was seen in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film ‘Army of the Dead.’ She essayed the pivotal role of Geeta. Credit: Instagram/iamhumaq
Actress Nitu Chandra made her Hollywood debut with ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’. Nitu played the character Jaya, a woman who was forced to fight in an underground fighting club to survive after being kidnapped. Credit: Instagram/nituchandrasrivastava
Kubbra Sait, who proved her mettle in acting in Bollywood movies, starred in Apple TV’s sci-fi epic Foundation. Kubbra was seen essaying the role of Phara, the main antagonist. Credit: Instagram/kubbrasait
From being a reality TV show participant to bagging role in Hollywood project, Praveen Rana has come a long way in showbiz. He bagged a role in 'Foundation and Serpent' where he played a robust lieutenant, Rowan. Credit: Instagram/pravesshranaofficial
In Pics | Massive crowd in Holiday season despite Omicron threat
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 15:02 IST
News | Christmas celebrations | new years | new years plan | New Year | New Year celebrations | market | Shopping Malls | restaurant | Omicron scare | Omicron variant | Omicron | World news |
With Christmas and New Year around the corner, people are making the most of the holiday season by visiting markets, malls, cinema halls, restaurants and crowded places to make the most of this year amid the rising Covid-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant.
In Pics | Massive crowds in Holiday season despite Omicron threat Credit: PTI Photo
People visit a crowded market on Christmas eve amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
A crowded at Mapusa Market on the eve of Christmas festival, North Goa. Credit: PTI Photo
People wearing masks in improper way, shop at a market at Bandra in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Shoppers walk along Regent Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
Locals in Delhi-NCR are visiting markets in large numbers for shopping this year unlike in 2020 when they could not step out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this photo, Sea of people are seen at the Sarojini Nagar market on Christmas. Credit: PTI Photo
People shop at a crowded market ahead of Christmas, during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Huge crowds of shoppers are seen at a market in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Shoppers wearing face masks walk down Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street, in London. Credit: AP Photo
People in large number shop for winter clothes at a market in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Large number of people are seen at market amid the rising cases of Omicron, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Huge crowds of shoppers continued to trickle into the malls in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
Huge crowd in the Mesa Redonda Market, a popular spot for Christmas shopping in Lima, Peru. Credit: AP Photo