Several states in the country have already started the Phase 3 trials of the coronavirus vaccine Covaxin manufactured by Indian pharma company Bharat Biotech. The trials involve 26,000 participants across 22 sites in the country, which began on November 16. It is currently the largest clinical trial conducted for a coronavirus vaccine in India. A few states recently commenced the trials for the vaccine including Karnataka, West Bengal, and Delhi. Many other states are all set to begin the trials.