News in Pics, December 9, 2022: Best photos from the world
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping in the capital Riyadh. Credit: AFP Photo
Taliban security personnel stand guard ahead of publicly flogging of women and men at a football stadium in Charikar city of Parwan province on December 8. Credit: AFP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he wears a face mask during a territorial session of the National Council for Refoundation on health. Credit: AFP Photo
Stilt houses are seen while a ship passes by behind them in the port city of Buenaventura, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
Mayor of Saint-Etienne Gael Perdriau arrives in Novotel hotel for a meeting in Saint Etienne. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (center back) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (center front) exercise during a training session ahead of their second cricket Test match against England. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 1.
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 5.
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number : 4.
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2.
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6.
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2.
UP Bypoll: SP workers celebrate Dimple Yadav's thumping victory
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav registered a thumping victory at the Mainpuri parliamentary by-poll in Uttar Pradesh by defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2.8L votes. The party workers went into celebration mode as they celebrated this feat by dancing to the dhol beats and bursting crackers.
UP Bypoll: SP workers celebrate Dimple Yadav's thumping victory Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers dance to the beat of dhols as they celebrate Dimple Yadav's win at Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
SP workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's win in Mainpuri by-election, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's decisive lead during Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers dance to the dhol beats as they celebrate Dimple Yadav's win at Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's decisive lead during Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Workers celebrate as Congress sweeps Himachal Pradesh
Celebrations erupted outside the Congress Party offices as the trend shows Congress headed for a victory in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the ruling BJP, winning or leading in 39 of 68 assembly seats. As trends indicated a comfortable win for the grand old party, workers, supporters and leaders were clicked rejoicing the occasion by bursting crackers, exchanging sweets and dancing to the dhol beats.
Workers celebrate as Congress sweeps Himachal Pradesh Credit: PTI Photo
Congress supporters offer sweets to party leader Pawan Khera celebrating the party's lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers distribute sweets as they celebrate the party's lead in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers burst firecrackers as they celebrate the party's performance in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress candidate RS Bali being greeted by supporters, celebrating his victory in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, in Nagrota Bagwan. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leaders and workers dance to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) members celebrate party's win in HImachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers burst firecrackers as they celebrate the party's lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers burst firecrackers to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur flashes the victory sign as he celebrates his win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur celebrates his win with supporters on the counting day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers celebrate the party's impressive performance in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Check out the winners
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world, The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, announced the winners of this year’s competition. Check out the funniest and perfectly timely pictures that were adjudged as the winners...
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Check out the winners
Overall Winner 2022: Not so cat-like reflexes - Jennifer Hadley (USA). Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award: Misleading African viewpoints 2 - Jean Jacques Alcalay (French). Credit: Jean Jacques Alcalay/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Creatures Under the Water Award: Say cheeeese - Arturo Telle Thiemann (Spanish). Credit: Arturo Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award: Talk To The Fin! - Jennifer Hadley (USA). Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Junior Award: I CU boy! - Arshdeep Singh (Indian). Credit: Arshdeep Singh/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award: Football Dream - Jia Chen. Credit: Jia Chen/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: It's all kicking off! - Michael Eastwell (British). Credit: Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Hello everyone - Miroslav Srb. (Czech Republic). Credit: Miroslav Srb./Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Monkey Wellness Centre - Federica Vinci (Italian). Credit: Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Pegasus, the flying horse - Jagdeep Rajput (Indian). Credit: Jagdeep Rajput/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: I'm gonna strangle you! - Emmanuel Do Linh San (South African). Credit: Emmanuel Do Linh San/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Excuse Me... Pardon Me! - Ryan Sims (USA). Credit: Ryan Sims/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Tight Fit! - Mark Schocken (USA). Credit: Mark Schocken/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Fight Back - John Chaney (USA). Credit: John Chaney/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Keep Calm and keep your head - Martin Grace (British). Credit: Martin Grace/Comedy Wildlife 2022