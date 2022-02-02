pod
UPDATED : Feb 02 2022, 04:53 IST
School buses wait to evacuate students and staff of the South Education Center school after a shooting took place in Richfield, Minnesota. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - February 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 02 2022, 01:08 IST
Today's Horoscope - February 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will .Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7.
Leo: Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 8.
Virgo: Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6.
Libra: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 5.
Scorpio: You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 3.
Sagittarius: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 4.
Capricorn: Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 1.
Pisces: A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
Union Budget 2022-23: All eyes on Sitharaman as she reaches Parliament for Budget presentation
UPDATED : Feb 01 2022, 11:22 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance Minister | budget 2022-23 | budget 2022 | Parliament | Finance | Budget Expectations |
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. All eyes are on the FM as to what she is going to give relief to the public and keep the growth engine going at the same time.
Union Budget 2022-23: All eyes on Sitharaman as she reaches Parliament for Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo
Nirmala was accompanied by Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the ministry. Credit: PTI Photo
FM Sitharaman ditched her signature 'bahi-khata' and was seen carrying a tablet wrapped in a red cover with national emblem embossed on it. Credit: PTI Photo
Nirmala Sitharaman holds a tablet containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a photograph. Credit: PTI Photo
FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Ram Nath Kovind with Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
News in Pics, Feb 1, 2022: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 01 2022, 04:57 IST
Fireworks explode over a crowd of protestors during a rally against Covid-19 vaccine mandates on Parliament Hill on January 29, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: AFP Photo
A wintering Bald Eagle perches atop an ice flow on the Hudson River near Newburgh, New York. Credit: Reuters photo
Volunteers wait for their turn to look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
Students play during a lesson, as they return to classes for 2022 school year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in San Salvador. Credit: Reuters photo
Police officers stand guard outside a hospital where victims of a shooting that occurred at a concert outside the capital are treated, in Asuncion, Paraguay. Credit: Reuters photo
People pray at the temple to celebrate Lunar New Year in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Credit: Reuters photo
Activists participate in a rally for the Build Back Better legislation during morning rush hour in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - February 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 01 2022, 01:06 IST
Today's Horoscope - February 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8.
Taurus: Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
Cancer: Try to be upfront and demanding today, Your charm wins the support of others. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 1.
Virgo: Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: An emotional day, but duty and responsibility emphasised. Intellectual abilities will be the focus. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6.
Scorpio: Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Teamwork gets the job done. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2.
Capricorn: Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Lucky Colour: Agater. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 6.