News in Pics, Feb 7, 2022: Best pics from around the world
Supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres of the National Liberation Party (PLN) are seen outside the Figueres' campaign headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica. Credit: AFP Photo
View of a sunset sky reflected on standing water at the Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flats, during the rainy season in Uyuni, southwest of Bolivia. Credit: AFP Photo
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota,lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: AFP Photo
Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Fort Bragg for the US European Command area of responsibility at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. Credit: AFP Photo
A supporter of Senegal national football team gets his face painted in Dakar. Credit: AFP Photo
Bonhomme Carnaval gestures during the Winter Carnival in Quebec City, Quebec. Credit: Reuters Photo
Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
ARIES | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. Lucky Colour: Brick-red Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TAURUS | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Lucky Colour: Sea-green Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
GEMINI | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Lucky Colour: Steel-Grey Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CANCER | Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Salmon-Pink Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LEO | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Aqua-green Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
VIRGO | Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Colour: Lemon-Yellow Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LIBRA | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Lucky Colour: Apple-red Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SCORPIO | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Lucky Colour: Cherry-red Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SAGITTARIUS | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. Lucky Colour: Sapphire-blue Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CAPRICORN | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Olive-green Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
AQUARIUS | Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour: Navy-blue Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
PISCES | Partnerships or contacts from abroad may pan out. Travel plans need care. A lucky phase on the whole. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Rose-gold Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos
UPDATED : Feb 06 2022, 16:44 IST
Lata Mangeshkar, a beloved Indian singer who enthralled generations of Bollywood audiences as the singing voice behind many actresses’ performances, died Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, India. She was 92. Here are some of the Nightingale of India's lesser-seen photos:
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Some of her lesser-seen photos
Early in her career, in the 1940s, Mangeshkar played minor roles onscreen. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
The 1950s belonged completely to Mangeshkar who went on to work with composing greats such as Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, S D Burman, Hemant Kumar and Madan Mohan. Lata Didi seen with RD Burman.Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Mangeshkar was known for her range — she could sing in four octaves — and her gift for singing in character, tailoring her voice and emotions for the actress she was voicing onscreen. In this photo, the singer is seen with the legendary icons Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh and Kishore Kumar (From L-R). Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Bollywood is full of stories of how Lataji ring-fenced her position till the very end, often raising the hackles of her female peers, although male singers, such as Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor and Manna Dey (all deceased) and others, chose to maintain a professional rapport with her. Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar seen accompanying Mangeshkar. Credit: IANS File Photo
Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. Lata Mangeshkar is seen with Indira Gandhi. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Actor Vikram Prabhu, grandson of Tamil cinema legend Sivaji Ganesan, on Sunday expressed deep shock and sadness on learning about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Vikram shared pictures of the Nightingale with his grandfather. Credit: IANS/Twitter
Her decades of work made her a revered figure. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest honor, in 2001. Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Lata Mangeshkar are seen in the photo. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
The world of Bollywood -- where movies were unthinkable without at least six songs and where everything from romance to grief was narrated with the help of a ballad -- was where Mangeshkar cut her teeth and later made her name. Here, Lata Mangeshkar is photographed with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Credit: PTI File Photo
Mangeshkar leaves a legacy of tens of thousands of songs, mostly in Hindi but also in several other Indian languages. Pandit Ravi Shankar and Lata Mangeshkar are seen in the photo. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Together with her younger sister Asha Bhonsle -- a superstar in her own right -- Mangeshkar dominated Bollywood music for more than half a century, and is considered by many to be the Indian film industry's greatest-ever playback singer. Credit: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Karveer Mutt Kolhapur bestows the title of 'Swara Mauli' upon Lata Mangeshkar at her residence in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo
News in Pics, Feb 6, 2022: Best pics from around the world
Beijing Games | Winter Olympics | Costa Rica | New York | United States | Barcelona | spain | Miami | Canada |
Hailey Langland of the United States in action at the Beijing Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
Supporters of Jose Maria Figueres, presidential candidate of the National Liberation Party (PLN), gather ahead of the first round of Costa Rica's presidential election. Credit: Reuters Photo
Visitors enjoy the New York skyline from SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. Credit: AFP Photo
A couple buys a ballon in front of the Glories Tower, which is illuminated with colours during the Festival of Llum BCN in Barcelona's Poblenou neighbourhood. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman poses at the Cannabis & Psychedelic Expo at the Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters for freedom hold up signs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. Credit: AFP Photo
Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Aries | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Coffee. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Mint-Green Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo