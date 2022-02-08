News in Pics, Feb 8, 2022: Best pics from around the world
A man holds a wafer at a facility of world-leading research & innovation hub in semi-conductors and innovation technologies IMEC in Leuven. Credit: AFP Photo
Philippine election candidates hit the hustings on for the three-month campaign season in a chaotic and colourful charm offensive aimed at wooing millions of voters typically more interested in personality than policy. Credit: AFP Photo
Signage for Super Bowl LVI on display with Super Bowl tour bus in Downtown Los Angeles. Credit: USA Today Sports
Soldiers stand guard at a check point in an avenue in Cucuta, near Venezuelan border, in Colombia. Credit: AFP photo
Protesters hold placards as they gather in front of the parliament building in Wellington during a demonstration against Covid restrictions. Credit: AFP photo
People gather outside the City Hall during an anti-vaccine mandate protest in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - February 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - February 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Onion-pink Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TAURUS | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Tomato-red Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
GEMINI | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: Lime-green Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CANCER | A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky Colour: Lemon-yellow Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LEO | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
VIRGO | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LIBRA | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lukcy Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SCORPIO | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SAGITTARIUS | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run. Lucky Colour: Vanilla Lucky Number: 9. : Pixabay Photo
CAPRICORN | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Tangerine Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
AQUARIUS | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Wine-red Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
PISCES | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Meet Arif Khan, lone Indian athlete at Winter Olympics
UPDATED : Feb 07 2022, 19:42 IST
Know more about skier Arif Khan who led a small four-strong Indian contingent during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing amid a diplomatic boycott of the event by the country.
Meet Arif Khan, lone Indian athlete at Winter Olympics
Skier Arif Khan led a small four-strong Indian contingent during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing amid a diplomatic boycott of the event by the country. Credit: AFP Photo
The 31-year-old Arif was the lone Indian competitor at the Games, having qualified in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. India sent a six-member contingent to the Games included a coach, a technician and a team manager. Credit: AFP Photo
Arif is the first Indian to secure qualification in two events of the same edition of the Games and his competitions are slated for February 13 and 16. Credit: AFP Photo
Born in Kashmir's Baramulla district, Arif took up skiing quite early in life, winning his first national slalom championship at the age of just 12. Credit: AFP Photo
Arif later went on to win two gold medals in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events of the South Asian Winter Games in 2011. Credit: Reuters Photo
Arif has also participated in both the editions of the Khelo India Winter Games held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: Instagram/arifkhanskier
Arif's inspiration was his father Yasin Khan, who owns a ski equipment shop in Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: Instagram/arifkhanskier
Karishma Tanna marries Varun Bangera, See wedding pics here!
UPDATED : Feb 07 2022, 16:41 IST
Actor Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 5, 2022. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and family and was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset. Here's a look at some of the best pictures from their big day!
Karishma Tanna marries Varun Bangera, See wedding pics!
Actress Karishma Tanna, who has starred in several Hindi TV shows, married her beau Varun Bangera in a gala ceremony on February 05, 2022. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
The couple got married as per Hindu rituals in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Karishma ditched the traditional red ensemble and was seen in a pink lehenga on her big day. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Karishma and Varun's close friends and family members. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Groom Varun was seen in an ivory sherwani. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Karishma took to her social media handle and posted a series of pictures from the wedding and captioned it as 'Just Married'. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
While not much is known about their relationship, it is reported that the couple met through a mutual friend and got engaged last year in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
While Karishma has entertained all of us for over a decade, Varun is a businessman in the field of real estate. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
An adorable picture of Varun and Karishma from their dreamy wedding ceremony. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Yash Dhull to Raj Bawa, a look at the champions of India's U-19 World Cup Triumph
UPDATED : Feb 07 2022, 14:41 IST
From captain and 'run-machine' Yash Dhull to hero of the world cup final Raj Bawa, here we take a look at the U-19 champions who reaffirmed India's dominance at the U-19 level.
A look at the heroes of India's Under-19 World Cup Triumph
Yash Dhull: India's U-19 skipper hails from Delhi’s Janakpuri and is a perfect middle-order batsman. Yash had also led the Delhi U-16 team and also scored 302 runs in five innings during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He was made the captain of the team because of his highly rated skills. Dhull displayed his rare talent by playing three crucial knocks after missing 2 league games due to a Covid-19 infection. Credit: PTI Photo
Shaik Rasheed: Yash’s deputy and no. 3 batsman, Shaik is a star player from Andhra Pradesh and played some crucial knocks in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at an average of 75.2. He has scored some impressive knocks at the Challenger Trophy and in the Asia Cup. He also played a key role in taking the Indian team to the final apart from his 72 not out in a practice match against Australia before the World Cup. Credit: Instagram/shaikrasheed66
Harnoor Singh Pannu: An elegant left-handed batter, Harnoor Singh Pannu is star player with a huge potential. Credit: Instagram/harnoorsinghhh
Raj Bawa: The hero of the U-19 World Cup final, Bawa is an all-rounder with an impressive record. He grabbed worldwide attention after picking four wickets against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and also scored a ton and took 8 wickets in the three ‘Challenger Trophy’ games. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI
Angkrish Raghuvanshi: The aggressive striker, Angkrish hails from a family of sportsperson. His father Avneesh has played tennis for India and mother Malika has played basketball for the country. He moved to Mumbai from Delhi at 11 and was groomed under former India all-rounder and domestic veteran Abhishek Nayar. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI
Kaushal Tambe: Born in Pune's Ootur village, Kaushal is an attacking batsman and off-spinner. He immediately grabbed attention by former national selector Surendra Bhave when he went for selection trials. Credit: Instagram/kaushal_tambe
Vicky Ostwal: Left-arm orthodox spinner, Vicky is from Lonavala and is one of the key bowlers in the team. He has impressed many with his specatular bowling. He shone at the the Asia Cup 2021 where he took 8 wickets in 5 matches with an economy of 2.29. Ostwal had a dream run in the World Cup and ended up as a leading wicket taker in the tournament. Credit: BCCI
Nishant Sindhu: Nishat scored a crucial 50 in the World Cup final. This attacking left-handed batsman is from from Haryana. He had led Haryana to Vinoo Mankad Trophy title after 19 years and had also led Haryana to a win in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Credit: PTI Photo
Aaradhya Yadav: Right-handed batter and a wicket-keeper, Aaradhya hails from Ghaziabad and is coached by Ajay Sharma. Credit: Instagram/aaradhya.yadav_3
Ravi Kumar: Son of a CRPF officer, Ravi is a left-arm pacer and played a key role in India reaching it to the semis. He was the wreaker in chief in the quater-final against Bangladesh and also took four crucial wickets in the final. Credit: PTI Photo
Dinesh Bana: A wicket-keeper batsman hails from Hisar in Haryana and idolises cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Dinesh impressed all with his big hitting skills in the semifinal against Australia. Credit: Instagram/dinesh_bana5
Siddharth Yadav: Sid is a left-handed batsman from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He had a dream run at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy where he scored 258 runs with an average of 43, including two fifties. Credit: Instagram/siddharthyadav20
Garv Sangwan: The right-arm pacer from Haryana's Bhiwani was a part of the Vinoo Mankad winning Haryana team. Credit: Instagram/garv__sangwan
Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Pace and an attacking batsman, Raj is known for hitting big sixes. This lanky speedster has played five list A and two T20s for Maharashtra. He also grabbed 8 wickets in the Asia Cup and scored 97 runs. Credit: Instagram/rajvardhan_______