News in Pics, February 20, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Hertha Berlin's Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen gestures as the pitch in engulfed in smoke from firworks lit my fans during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin in Dortmund. Photo Credit: AFP
This photograph shows collapsed buildings in the city of Antakya. Photo credit: AFP
A dancer dressed as an angel of Diablada Urus group performs during the Carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia. Photo Credit: AFP
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain. credit: Reuters Photo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps US military personnel carrying aid, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana. Credit: AFP
Ukrainian flags wave over the graves of fallen Ukrainian servicemen at a cemetery, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view shows the damage caused by severe rainfall in Ilhabela, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – February 20, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 8
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: ivory Lucky number: 5
This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 3
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky number: 8 Lucky Colour: chrome
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky number: 9
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky number: 1
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky number: 3
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5
Mayilsamy passes away: Things to know about the comedy king
Famous Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away on February 19 morning at the age of 57. Reportedly, the actor passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. Here we list some of the facts one should know about the Comedy King of Kollywood.
Mayilsamy passes away: Things to know about the comedy king Credit: Twitter/@SunTV
Mayilsamy made his debut with K Bhagyaraj's ‘Dhavani Kanavugal’ in 1984 and had a successful career spanning 39 years. He has worked in over 200 odd films. Credit: Twitter/@sidhuwrites
He is one of the most philanthropic actors in Kollywood and has been honoured by several organisations for his charity works. Credit: Twitter/@StudioGreen2
Mayilsamy is known for his comedy timing and is one of the stars who made a mark for himself with his innocence on screen and his unique voice. Credit: Twitter/@realsarathkumar
Apart from acting in movies, Mayilsamy has also lent his voice to several movies. Credit: Twitter/@DreamWarriorpic
Mayilsamy made his small screen debut with TV show ‘Comedy Time’. He then went on to become the host and judge of the popular comedy show ‘Asathapovathu Yaaru’. Credit: Twitter/@SunTV
Mayilsamy is one of the stars who has shared screen space with leading names in Kollywood; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Vijay and others. Credit: Twitter/@ssakshiagarwal
Mayilsamy is also an acclaimed theatre artist, stage performer, TV host and stand-up comedian. Credit: Special Arrangement
News in Pics, February 19, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A protester holds a slogan in front of a Ukraine's flag during a demonstration at Umhlanga beach in Durban against South Africa's joint military exercise with Russia and China along its eastern coast city of Richards Bay. Photo Credit: AFP Photo
A Syrian women sit in a tent near on the wreckage of a road destroyed in Demirkopru, a small Turkish village now divided by a large crack following two back-to-back massive earthquakes in Hatay. Photo Credit: AFP Photo
A view of a living room in Demirkopru, a small detroyed Turkish village now divided by a large crack in Hatay. Photo Credit: AFP Photo
A model presents a creation by Georgian designer David Koma during the Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show collection on the second day of the London Fashion Week, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Murat Guzel scatters bird food on the roof of a restaurant where he worked before the earthquake, in Antakya south of Hatay. credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian national flag flies in front of a destroyed residential building amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodianka, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, reads a holy book at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro is ready to party after two pandemic-disrupted carnivals and a polarising presidential election in October, in which veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ousted incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- an ultra-conservative carnival critic accused of authoritarian tendencies who was regularly the target of protests and mockery during the festivities.
Rio's mayor declared the world's biggest carnival officially open on Friday (February 17) for the first full-scale edition in three years, calling it a celebration of life and democracy after the turmoil of Covid-19 and Brazil's bitterly divisive elections.
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
A reveller from Unidos de Vila Maria school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
A reveller in orange attire performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Participants from Unidos de Vila Maria school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
A tableau from the Academicos do Tatuape samba school perform during the first night of carnival, at Sambadrome, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
A reveller from Unidos de Vila Maria school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Revellers of the Academicos do Tatuape samba school perform during the first night of carnival, at Sambadrome, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
A reveller grooves on the first day of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
A reveller of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school performs during the first night of carnival, at Sambadrome, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
A dancer from the Academicos do Tatuape samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo. Credit: AFP Photo