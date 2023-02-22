The country’s highest award in the field of cinema, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya hosted its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India organised in Mumbai on February 20, 2023. The award night saw many celebrities from tinsel town gracing the event. Here is the complete list of DPIFF Awards 2023 winners...