News in Pics, February 22, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Andrej, 51, moves water containers after fetching them at a water point in the frontline city of Avdiivka. Credit: AFP Photo
US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a speech at the Royal Warsaw Castle Gardens in Warsaw. Credit: AFP Photo
A veiled woman looks at a window shop in a commercial area in Tehran. Credit: AFP Photo
Competitors from the opposing teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, fight for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, England. Credit: AFP Photo
Carnival revellers take the metro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. credit: AFP Phoot
A view shows the Maraya concert hall in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope – February 22, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – February 22, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 1
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 6
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 3
Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Your love affair strengthens, and speculations do well. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions, and phobias. Colour: Sea-green Number: 2
Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 9
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Lucky Colour: Caramel Lucky Number: 4
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient and keep your temper in check. Sometimes a sudden flare-up will not help matters. Lucky Colour: emerald Lucky Number: 7
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. A spontaneous outing will add zip and zest to a relationship tat you seem to have ut on the backburner for a while. Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 1
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Develop your sense of fair play. Lucky Colour: Copper Lucky Number: 8
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 4
In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr at box office
As Bollywood superstar, SRK's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 1,000 crore globally, we take a look at Indian films that have grossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark.
In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr at box office
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' refuses to slow down as it created history by becoming the first Hindi film to breach 1,000-crore milestone during the phase 1 of its release. Credit: Special Arrangement
S S Rajamouli's period action drama 'RRR' entered the '1,000 crore club' on the 16th day of its release. Credit: Special Arrangement
Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' took 16 days to touch the magic figure of Rs 1,000 crore at the box-office. Credit: Special Arrangement
S S Rajamouli's period epic 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became a landmark film at the worldwide box office by collecting over Rs 1,000 crore. The movie managed to do so in just 10 days after its theatrical release. Credit: Special Arrangement
Aamir Khan's family sports drama 'Dangal' saw a stupendous collection not just in India but also overseas. Released on 2016, Dangal was the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the box-office. Credit: Special Arrangement
Spectacular photos from 2023 National Geographic 'Pictures of the Year' competition
Here we take a look at some of the outstanding photographs that were chosen from a pool of 5,000 photos of animals, nature, people, and places and found a notable mention in the 2023 National Geographic 'Pictures of the Year' award.
Spectacular photos from 2023 National Geographic 'Pictures of the Year' competition
Grand Prize Winner: Beating over 5,000 entries, Indian-American Karthik Subramaniam, a San Francisco-based software engineer, won the 2023 National Geographic 'Pictures of the Year' award for his photo titled 'Dance of the Eagles'. Credit: Karthik Subramaniam
Honorable Mention: On a road trip through the Austrian Alps, photographer Alex Berger spotted this golden tree blooming from between the trunks. Credit: Alex Berger
Honorable Mention: Photographer W Kent Williamson snapped this image at about 03:40 am on a summer morning from Tipsoo Lake in Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. Credit: W Kent Williamson
Honorable Mention: Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting for the first time in over six thousand years in 2021. Credit: Riten Dharia
Honorable Mention: King penguins crowd together on the beaches of the island of South Georgia. Credit: Rhez Solano
Honorable Mention: Early morning view of the foggy valley from North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway. Credit: Tihomir Trichkov
Honorable Mention: Asiilbek, a nomadic Kazakh eagle hunter, preps his golden eagle, Burged, for a horseback hunt in the grasslands outside Bayan-Olgii, the westernmost province of Mongolia. Credit: Eric Esterle
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: See the complete list of winners
The country’s highest award in the field of cinema, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya hosted its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India organised in Mumbai on February 20, 2023. The award night saw many celebrities from tinsel town gracing the event. Here is the complete list of DPIFF Awards 2023 winners...
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: See the complete list of winners
Film Of The Year – 'RRR'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Film – 'The Kashmir Files'. Credit: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri
Best Actress – Alia Bhatt ('Gangubhai Kathiawadi'). Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Best Actor – Ranbir Kapoor ('Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'). Credit: Special Arrangement
Critics Best Actor – Varun Dhawan ('Bhediya'). Credit: Special Arrangement
Critics Best Actress – Vidya Balan ('Jalsa'). Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Director – R Balki ('Chup'). Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Cinematographer – PS Vinod ('Vikram Vedha'). Credit: Special Arrangement
Most Promising Actor – Rishab Shetty ('Kantara'). Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Maniesh Paul ('Jug Jugg Jeeyo'). Credit: Instagram/@manieshpaul
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sachet Tandon ('Maiyya Mainu' – 'Jersey'). Credit: Instagram/@sachettandonofficial
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neeti Mohan ('Meri Jaan' – 'Gangubhai Kathiawadi). Credit: Instagram/@neetimohan18
Best Web Series – 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' (Hindi). Credit: Special Arrangement
Most Versatile Actor – Anupam Kher ('The Kashmir Files'). Credit: Instagram/@anupampkher
Television Series Of The Year – 'Anupamaa'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Actor In A Television Series – Zain Imam for 'Fanaa' ('Ishq Mein Marjawaan'). Credit: Special Arrangement
Best Actress In A Television Series – Tejasswi Prakash ('Naagin'). Credit: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha. Credit: Special Arrangement
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan. Credit: AFP Photo