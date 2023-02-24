News in Pics, February 24, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 24 2023, 09:50 IST
Palestinian youths burn tyres during a protest near the Israel-Gaza border east of Jabalia refugee camp, on February 23, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A view shows the Maraya concert hall, the world's largest mirrored building, in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia, on February 19, 2023, where an exhibition showing works by the late US artist Andy Warhol is taking place until May 16 of this year. Credit: AFP Photo
Australia's wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy (R) celebrates after runnning out India's Yastika Bhatia (L) during the semi-final T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 23, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A member of Ukraine's Dnipro Opera, speaks on her phone backstage during the interval of a performance of Giacomo Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly in Scarborough Spa theatre in Scarborough, north-east England, on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Traffic is moving on interstate 35W during a snowstorm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian servicemen of the 17th Independent Tanks Brigade drives a T-64 tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine February 23, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
People attend a vigil for Ukraine held on the anniversary of the conflict with Russia, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain February 23, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Eiffel Tower is lit up in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, February 23, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – February 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 24 2023, 00:49 IST
Today's Horoscope – February 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus: You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 8.
Gemini: Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky Colour: Apple-red. Lucky Number: 5.
Cancer: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number: 9.
Virgo: Meetings and short trips are successful today. Family life is emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling is possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6.
Libra: Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 7.
Sagittarius: Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with your partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work. Lucky Colour: Linen. Lucky Number: 8.
In Pics | Brutal blizzard batters parts of US
In Pics | Brutal blizzard batters parts of US.
A brutal winter storm trapped drivers on icy roads, blacked out hundreds of thousands of homes, grounded airplanes and closed schools across the US. Credit: AP Photo
The broad swath of the northern United States - from Washington state to New England - remained under winter weather advisories. Credit: Reuters Photo
Some spots may see another 18 inches (46 cm) of snow, winds clocking in at 50 miles (80 km) per hour and wind chills equivalent to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the day, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Getty Images
At the same time, parts of the Ohio Valley and the South could see near record-breaking high temperatures, beginning Thursday (Feb. 23) and continuing over the next few days. Credit: AP Photo
In Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York, high winds and freezing rains left some 9,00,000 homes and businesses without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Credit: AFP Photo
A separate storm spawned unusual weather in California, where much of the state was under high wind and winter storm warnings. Credit: AFP Photo
Rare winter flurries were reported in San Francisco while blizzard conditions were expected in high elevations - even in the Los Angeles area. By Saturday, up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow could accumulate on Mount Baldy, about 45 miles (72 km)east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains. Credit: AFP Photo
Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change. While the East Coast has experienced a relatively mild winter, the Northern Plains has experienced an extreme one in terms of snowfall and low temperatures, according to the weather service. Credit: AFP Photo
Snow falls as cars sit parked under a blanket of snow in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Getty Images
In Pics | Guinness World Records made by Indian films & actors
UPDATED : Feb 23 2023, 21:32 IST
Guinness World Records | Entertainment News |
From Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhosle to Amitabh Bachchan, here are celebrities who have scripted history by being included into the Guinness Book of World Records.
In Pics | Guinness World Records made by Indian films & actors
Actor Akshay Kumar created Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming movie 'Selfiee' on February 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning made it to the Guinness World Record for making a mammoth poster of over 50,000 sqft. Credit: Special Arrangement
The 'Greek God' of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan's debut movie 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' created world record for having the most number of awards for a movie. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sonakshi Sinha set a Guinness World Record by taking part in an event in which everyone painted their fingernails at the same time. Credit: Special Arrangement
Abhishek Bachchan beat German actors Jorgen Vogel and Daniel Brohl record with the most number of public appearances by a film celebrity in 2009. He visited 12 cities in 12 hours during the promotion of his film 'Delhi 6'. Credit: Instagram/@bachchan
Jagdish Raj holds the world record of the most typecast actor. He essayed the role of a police inspector in over 140+ films. Credit: IMDb
Bollywood's first family, the Kapoors, made a record of the largest on-screen family of Bollywood. Two dozen members of the Kapoor family have acted in Bollywood films. Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Kumar Sanu, who is known as the King of Melody in Bollywood, holds the world record for recording the maximum number of songs in a day. Reportedly, the singer recorded 28 songs in a single day in 1993. Credit: Instagram/@kumarsanuofficial
Singer Asha Bhosle holds the record of the most recorded artist in music history. Reportedly, she had recorded up to 11000 solos in more than 20 Indian languages since 1947. Credit: Instagram/@asha.bhosle
Amitabh Bachchan set a Guinness World record by becoming the only star to sing the devotional 'Shri Hanuman Chalisa' composed by Shekhar Ravjiani. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list; Raashii Khanna tops the list
UPDATED : Feb 23 2023, 22:58 IST
IMDb | Shah Rukh Khan | Deepika Padukone | Entertainment News | Raashii Khanna | Kiara Advani | aditya chopra | Anupam Kher |
Here we take a look at the most popular Indian celebrities who kept the internet buzzing globally for the week of 20th February to 26th February 2023, according to the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, IMDb.
In Pics | IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list; Raashii Khanna tops the list
Actress Raashii Khanna, who is being lauded for her impressive performance in 'FARZI', has topped the list of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities' weekly list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made a strong comeback with 'Pathaan', was ranked second on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
One of the favourites in showbiz, Vijay Sethupathi, ranked third in the list of most popular Indian celebrity said the IMDb report. Credit: Special Arrangement
OTT queen Regina Cassandra impressed everyone with her last outing as an IPS officer in web series 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' and was positioned fourth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Fifth on the list was YRF honcho Aditya Chopra who became the talk of the town with his appearance on the new Netflix documentary series, 'The Romantics' which traced his father Yash Chopra's filmmaking career. Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika Padukone was the sixth most popular Indian celebrity on the list - all thanks to the song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Veteran actor and a legendary dialogue writer, Kader Khan was positioned seventh on the weekly list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Budding star Bhuvan Arora, who impressed everyone with his work in 'Tevar (2015)', 'The Test Case (2018)' and 'Farzi (2023)', secured eighth spot on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Shiv Shastri Balboa' star Anupam Kher was positioned ninth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kiara Advani, who kept the internet space buzzing with her wedding, rounded off the top ten list of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list. Credit: Special Arrangement