News In Pics, Jan 13, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with his wife during 'Pongal' celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
Ambulance workers cook marshmallows around a fire outside Fulham Ambulance station, during a strike in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman looks on as Israeli machinery demolish a Palestinian house in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo
A worker looks at Spring Festival decorations ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo
Family of subsistence fishermen handling their net during sunset in the coastal town of Togoru, some 35 kilometres from Fiji’s capital city Suva. Credit: AFP Photo
Young skiers are seen on an artificial snow slope near the Bavarian village of Ruhpolding, southern Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters clash with members of the Peruvian riot police during a demonstration in the city of Cusco, Peru. Credit: AFP Photo
An elderly man walks among the graves of unidentified people, killed during Russian occupation, who were reburied from a mass grave in the small Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Zhuangzhuang, the country's first cloned horse bred by Chinese company Sinogene, is seen with animal trainer Yin Chuyun at a stable at Sheerwood horse riding club in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 13, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Onion-pink. Lucky Number: 6.
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Tomato-red. Lucky Number: 2.
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: Lime-green. Lucky Number: 3.
Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky Number: 4.
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Aqua-green. Lucky Number: 8.
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Lemon- yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Jade- green. Lucky Number: 9.
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 7.
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 3.
You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse strings, let your hair down, and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. Lucky Colour: Off-white. Lucky Number: 4.
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky Colour: Steel-grey. Lucky Number: 4.
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Lucky Colour: Khaki-brown. Lucky Number: 8.
In Pics | 5 Traditional dishes you can try this Pongal
Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated with great zeal in Tamil Nadu and is all about feasting and offering prayers. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God is is celebrated with lip-smacking dishes. From sweet to savoury dishes, here are the top 5 traditional dishes to celebrate this festival.
Sakkarai Pongal: Made of rice, jaggery, dry fruits and other commodities. This is the ceremonial offering prepared during Pongal and is a must try. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Vada: Medhu Vada, or lentil doughnut, is a crunchy snack mainly consumed for breakfast with pipping hot sambhar and coconut chutney. Its primary ingredient is urad dal or black gram lentils. Credit: Instagram/@shrivenkateswara_pureveg
Ven Pongal: Ven Pongal, also known as Khara Pongal, is a savoury variation of Sakkarai Pongal in which moong dal and a few spices are used in place of milk and jaggery. It complements sambhar and chutney and adds flavour to you celebrations. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Paal Payasam: The traditional sweet dish, payasam is cooked with rice, milk, jaggery, coconut and dry fruits. Credit: Getty Images
Idli & Sambhar: This savoury rice cake dish is made by steaming batter consisting rice and dals and is served with coconut chutney, tomato chutney and sambhar. Credit: Getty Images
Makar Sankranti 2023: Kites with celebs' faces in high demand
Like every year, the kite makers are leaving no stone unturned to attract kite lovers this Makar Sankranthi. The markets are decked with a variety of kites in all sizes. Among the major attractions are kites with faces of celebrities and politicians that are always much in demand.
Makar Sankranti 2023: Kites with faces of celebs are in high demand Credit: AFP Photo
The nation is gearing up to celebrate 2023's first festival Makar Sankranti with great zeal. The markets are all decked up with kites, rangolis, flowers and other essentials. Like every year, this year also the much in demand amongst kite lovers are the kites with famous celebrity faces. Credit: AFP Photo
Shopkeepers are all set for the festivities and their expectations are high this time as they witness decent crowd after three years of hiatus in their business affected due to the Covid pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
Every year, kite enthusiasts throng in large numbers to the markets to buy kites with pictures of their idols. Credit: AFP Photo
The kite market has been full of various kinds of kites printed with social messages, celebrities' photographs and superheroes to impress the shoppers. Credit: AFP Photo
Be it politicians or actors, the kites with their faces are much in demand during Makar Sankranti. Credit: AFP Photo
Makar Sankranti, the annual kite flying festival, is celebrated with great zeal across the nation with colourful kites flying high in the skies. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Richest actors in the world; SRK only Indian among top 8
The 'World of Statistics' released a list of the wealthiest actors on their official Twitter handle recently. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to make it to the coveted list. Despite no big releases in the past four years, SRK emerged as one of the wealthiest actors in the world. Here we list the top eight wealthiest actors in the world.
American actor Robert De Niro owns riches worth $500 million and was placed eighth on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
George Clooney, who is known for his good looks and versatility, stood seventh on the list with wealth worth $500 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
Actor Jackie Chan was ranked sixth on the list with $520 million net worth. Credit: Instagram/@jackiechan
Actor Tom Cruise was positioned fifth on the list. His net worth is $620 million. Credit: Instagram/@tomcruise
'Pathaan' star Shah Rukh Khan was the fourth richest actor in the world and is the only Indian actor to make it to the coveted list with $770 million net worth. Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
American professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, was positioned third on the list with $800 million net worth. Credit: Instagram/@therock
Second on the list is American filmmaker, actor, author, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry who has a net worth of $1 billion. Credit: Instagram/@tylerperry
American stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld has topped the list with assets worth $1 billion, according to the list released by 'World of Statistics'. Credit: Instagram/@jerryseinfeld