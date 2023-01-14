News In Pics, Jan 14, 2023: Best photos from around the world
People visit the Zaryadye park as steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant in central Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan children harvest potatoes in a field at Bati Kot district in Nangarhar Province. Credit: AFP Photo
Palestinian relatives mourn the death of Abdulhadi Nazzal, reportedly killed during a raid by Israeli forces in Qabatia town. Credit: AFP Photo
A soldier stands in attention as the national flag is lowered as part of a daily ceremony at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
A worker installs lanterns ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Selangor, Malaysia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainian Border Guards are seen at their positions near the border with Belarus in Volyn region. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man walks during a snowfall along a path on the outskirts of Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
Brown pelicans fly past Eli Hanneman of the US as he competes during the Men’s quarter-finals at the WSL World Junior Surf Championships at Cardiff Reef in Encinitas. Credit: Reuters Photo
French soldiers watch the sunset in Marseille, southern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 14, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - January 14, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 1.
Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.-You may have difficulties with foreigners. A trip proves beneficial, and a minor toss-up at home. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 6.
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2.
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5.
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 8.
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation, and every new person you meet today. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 4.
It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 7.
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Aqua-green. Lucky Number: 3.
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8.
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 5.
In Pics | 70,000 displaced, 17 killed by floods in Philippines
UPDATED : Jan 13 2023, 22:56 IST
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) continues to evacuate residents who are trapped in their homes due to the rain that continues to pound on Zamboanga City. As the PCG is monitoring the situation and several government response groups are also on standby, the heavy downpour has reportedly displaced over 70,000 people and has killed 17 people. Meanwhile,
In Pics | 70,000 displaced, 17 killed by floods in Philippines. Credit: AFP Photo
At least 17 people have died in storms across the Philippines in the past week, with more heavy rain expected in already sodden regions of the disaster-prone country. Credit: AFP Photo
Bad weather has plagued the country's southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend when downpours had triggered flooding and landslides. Credit: Reuters Photo
The flash floods have killed 17 and forced nearly 70000 thousands to flee their homes. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard carried those affected by floods during their rescue operation, in Lamitan City, Basilan province, Philippines. Credit: Reuters Photo
The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that storms and flood have affected 5,23,991 people across several regions since the start of the year. Credit: AFP Photo
Children are being evacuated by rescue workers from the flooded areas in Zamboanga. Credit: AFP Photo
At least 192 homes have been destroyed across the country and over 70,000 people are staying in 123 evacuation centres. Credit: Reuters Photo
Residents had to wade through chest-deep water on the flooded roads in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province, Philippines. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard are working tirelessly to ensure safety of children and others amid the flood in Zamboanga City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Australian Open 2023: Top 6 players to watch out for
UPDATED : Jan 13 2023, 18:52 IST
Australian Open 2023 is scheduled to start on January 16 at Melbourne Park, with the women's championship match scheduled for January 28 and Men's final on January 29. Here is a look at the best players taking part in the much-awaited tournament.
Australian Open 2023: Top 6 players to watch out for
Rafael Nadal: Tennis ace Rafael Nadal will be one of the top contenders in the Grand Slam title race. Known for his quick and aggressive games, Nadal has won 1067 matches, lost 217 matches and has an astonishing 83% career wins. Credit: AFP Photo
Iga Swiatek: Poland's Iga Swiatek is succeeding Ash Barty post her retirement and made the most of her opportunity in 2022. She won eight WTA trophies and became the first woman in six years to win two Grand Slams in the same season – at Roland Garros and New York. At the Australian Open 2023, the 21-year-old fierce player will give her best to clinch the title. Credit: AFP Photo
Novak Djokovic: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who faced heat and was embroiled in a deportation saga, is back and looks strong as ever. The nine-time champion will leave no stone unturned to lift the Australian Open title again. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ons Jabeur: Tunisian sensation Ons Jabeur is the one who can give a tough fight to Swiatek at the tournament. Jabeur is a valuable asset to the women's game, with an exuberant presence both on and off the court. Credit: AFP Photo
Casper Ruud: With one of the game's strongest forehands and tremendous athleticism, the 24-year-old Norwegian will look forward to lifting the title this year. Last year he came within a whisker of winning his first grand slam title. Credit: AFP Photo
Caroline Garcia: French player Garcia, who created history by reaching the semi-finals of the US Open and then winning her biggest career title at the WTA Finals, will be one of the players who has all the potential to upset the biggies and walk away with the title. Credit: AFP Photo
News In Pics, Jan 13, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with his wife during 'Pongal' celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
Ambulance workers cook marshmallows around a fire outside Fulham Ambulance station, during a strike in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman looks on as Israeli machinery demolish a Palestinian house in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo
A worker looks at Spring Festival decorations ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo
Family of subsistence fishermen handling their net during sunset in the coastal town of Togoru, some 35 kilometres from Fiji’s capital city Suva. Credit: AFP Photo
Young skiers are seen on an artificial snow slope near the Bavarian village of Ruhpolding, southern Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters clash with members of the Peruvian riot police during a demonstration in the city of Cusco, Peru. Credit: AFP Photo
An elderly man walks among the graves of unidentified people, killed during Russian occupation, who were reburied from a mass grave in the small Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Zhuangzhuang, the country's first cloned horse bred by Chinese company Sinogene, is seen with animal trainer Yin Chuyun at a stable at Sheerwood horse riding club in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo