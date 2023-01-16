News In Pics, Jan 15, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is launched on classified mission USSF-67 for the U.S. Space Force. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
US filmmaker Henry Selick, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, and director Mark Gustafson arrive for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates his victory on the podium after winning the Men's Slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing Men's World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Rescuers carry a woman evacuated from the rubble of a residential building destroyed after a missile strike, in Dnipro. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
An Afghan burqa-clad woman vendor selling products for women and children, waits for customers at her roadside stall in Mazar-i-Sharif. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
People burn New Year's pine decoration into the bonfire during the 'Oiso No Sagicho', a traditional Japanese fire festival held on the small New Year's Day, on the beach in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Hindu women cook rice dish along a street during a ceremony at the Dharavi slum to celebrate Hindu harvest festival of Pongal, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 16, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 16, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up | Lucky Colour: Pistachio | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | A good phase when you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically . Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Army Day 2023: Bengaluru hosts Army Day Parade for the first time
India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru hosted the prestigious Army Day for the very first time with great pomp and style on January 15. It is also the first time the parade took place outside the national capital, Delhi. Here are some pictures from the 75th Army Day Parade held at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru.
- 1 /15
Army Day 2023: Bengaluru hosts Army Day Parade for the first time
- 2 /15
Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /15
Army helicopters fly-past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /15
A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /15
Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /15
A contingent of Army Engineers marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /15
Army Band performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /15
A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /15
Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /15
Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (left) during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /15
An Indian Army's paratrooper displays his skills during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /15
A member of a contingent of Army's Madras Regiment marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /15
A contingent of Army's Cavalry Regiment marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit PTI Photo
- 14 /15
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /15
A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pokhara plane crash: At least 44 killed in crash, 5 Indians among 72 on board
An aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board crashed into a riverside gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport in Nepal. Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site that killed at least 44 passengers.
- 1 /7
Pokhara plane crash: At least 40 killed in crash, 5 Indians among 72 on board
- 2 /7
At least 44 passengers were killed when a plane carrying 72 people crashed into a riverside gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport in Nepal on January 15, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Reportedly, 32 two bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage site and further searches are under way. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am on January 15. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, the Republica newspaper reported. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti River gorge. Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Miss Universe 2022: Miss El Salvador dons outfit inspired by bitcoin
Alejandra Guajardo, Miss Universe contestant from El Salvador donned a bitcoin-inspired attire for the 'national costume' stage of the competition. The dress was designed by fellow Salvadoran Francisco Guerrero.
- 1 /5
Miss Universe 2022: Miss El Salvador dons outfit inspired by bitcoin
- 2 /5
Alejandra Guajardo, the Salvadoran beauty queen strutted onto the stage wearing a bitcoin-inspired gold bodysuit at the Miss Universe pageant. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
This was Alejandra's glittering tribute to her country which became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender two years ago. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Alejandra Guajardo walks the stage in an outfit inspired by the country's use of Bitcoin and the colon and cocoa beans as a currency during the 71st Miss Universe National Costume Show. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Pictures of Alejandra Guajardo went viral of social media with people appreciating her for her efforts. Credit: Instagram/@aleguajardo_sv