With the world slowly opening up for travel and tourism, the Henley Passport Index has collated the most powerful passports of 2021 according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and does not take Covid-19 restrictions into account. The country scores refer to the number of destinations that can be visited visa free with one passport.

If you are planning to travel abroad visa-free this year, you must know where your destination country stands. Without considering the temporary travel restrictions, here are the nations with the most powerful passports this year:

(Image credit: iStock)