News in Pics, January 29: Best photos from around the world
Residents of the 67-hectare Ankasina flooded neighbourhood use makeshift boats to reach their homes in Antananarivo as Madagascar suffered flooding caused by a severe storm. Credit: AFP Photo
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
A truck driver rests under his vehicle, during a protest against new Chilean entry protocols to the country, that demand all drivers test negative for Covid-19, at the Argentine border with Chile, in Uspallata, Mendoza, Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
Opposition leader and president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Rui Rio (C) walks surrounded by journalists and supporters during a street campaign rally ahead of Portugal's general elections, in Lisbon. Credit: AFP Photo
Women take part in a demonstration against sexual violence in Montevideo. Credit: AFP Photo
Peru's players react after defeating Colombia on the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
Activists from Jan Adhikar Party burn tyres as they block a road during a strike called by student associations to protest against what they call irregularities in recruitment by the railways department, in Patna, Bihar. Credit: Reuters Photo
Aries Daily Horoscope - January 29 | Free Online Astrology
Aries | You must lay down ground rules so that you can complete a job. You can solidify your relationship if you plan a special evening with your partner. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones | Lucky Colour: Fuschia | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Unusual meetings keep you on your toes the whole day. At work, you are feeling fatigued and is showing in the quality of work you are churning out. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all they are your colleagues, not your friends –so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | A good day to redecorate your house, relocate or buy property. A friend whom you thought had your bets interests at heart is not proving to be so trustworthy. You could clarify the situation though | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | A direct approach in all matters will prove effective today. Events and happenings could be very last-minute today, so make sure you have done your homework. Try to avoid ego hassles and be more approachable | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Avoid getting into ego hassles. Your charming manner will work wonders in a delicate situation today. You understand that all is not white and black, but shades of grey too | Lucky Colour: Safrron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
The journey of Budget briefcase to Bahi Khata
UPDATED : Jan 28 2022, 23:04 IST
Here's a look at the journey of the budget briefcase through history.
In pics | The journey of Budget briefcase to Bahi Khata
On Budget Day, the finance minister poses with a red briefcase for a photo-op outside the Parliament. This tradition is being religiously followed by all the Union Finance Ministers in India. Credit: PTI Photo
The tradition of carrying the budget papers in a briefcase was given to us by the Britishers. In 1860, then British Budget chief William E. Gladstone used a red suitcase with Queen’s monogram embossed in it. This was called ‘Gladstone Box’ and all the supreme head carried this box during their budget. Credit: Twitter/@PadraigBelton
Gladstone's original budget box was retired in 2010 and is now displayed at Churchill War Rooms. Credit: Twitter/@UkNatArchives
While in Britain, the Budget briefcase passed on from one finance minister to another, Indian FMs used different bags during their tenure. Credit: PTI Photo
India’s first finance minister R K Shanmukham Chetty carried the first Budget briefcase on November 26, 1947. Credit: Twitter/@prasarbharati
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scripted history by breaking the tradition in 2019. She ditched the colonial legacy of the traditional ledger and opted a ‘Bahi Khata’ to carry budget papers. Credit: PTI Photo
Adapting to the changing times, Nirmala Sitharaman presented a complete paperless Budget in in 2021. Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying a 'Made in India' iPad replacing the ‘Bahi Khata.’ Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Team Behind Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
UPDATED : Jan 28 2022, 23:04 IST
As the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman preps up to present her fourth Budget on February 1, 2022, here we take a look at the high-profile officials who're part of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's team and played a key role in shaping up the Union Budget 2022-23.
In Pics | Team Behind Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan - A PhD in economics, Somanathan is a 1987-batch officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre. He is one of the most experienced and senior most member in FM Sitharaman's team. Realistic revenue projections and realistic estimation of costs of various schemes will be his core job in the upcoming budget. Credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard
Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj: The 1988 IAS officer from the Haryana cadre had previously served at the Prime Minister's office. He played a key role in shaping up the three 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' sets of relief measures and took some wise decisions in facilitating healthcare packages for pandemic-hit businesses and sectors. His main priority would now be to find priority sectors where funds can be allocated to push growth. Credit: PTI Photo
Secretary of Department of Financial Services Debashish Panda - Debasish Panda was appointed as the financial services secretary in February 2020. A 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Panda has served in various capacities in both state and central government. Panda will play a key role in charting the future of state-run banks through privatisation. Credit: Twitter/@DebasishPanda87
Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth - Ajay Seth, who joined as the economic affairs secretary in April 2021, will be drafting all the Budget speeches. He will also be handed over the tough job of reviving private capital expenditure in the economy to maintain the growth in India’s GDP. Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey - A 1988-batch officer from the Punjab cadre, Tuhin played a pivotal role in the disinvestment of Air India. After Air India's successful disinvestment, he is further tasked to privatise five or six companies in the current financial year of 2021-22. Credit: Twitter/@FollowCII
In Pics | The Russia-Ukraine military imbalance
UPDATED : Jan 28 2022, 15:22 IST
News | World news | Russia | Army | Ukraine | tension | Vladimir Putin | US news | NATO | Volodymyr Zelensky |
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which has massed troops along their border, has drawn worldwide attention and amid fears of a looming invasion, here we take a look at the military imbalance between Russia and Ukraine for 2022.
Source: GlobalFirePower (via Statista)
The Russia-Ukraine military imbalance - In Pics Credit: Reuters Photo
Ground Forces: Russia - 850,000| Ukraine - 200,000. Credit: AP Photo
Tanks: Russia - 12,420| Ukraine - 2596. Credit: Reuters Photo
Armored Vehicles: Russia - 30,122| Ukraine - 12,303. Credit: Reuters Photo
Air Forces: Russia - 4,173| Ukraine - 318. Credit: AP Photo
Fighter Aircraft: Russia - 772| Ukraine - 69. Credit: AP Photo
Attack Helicopters: Russia - 544| Ukraine - 34. Credit: Reuters Photo
Naval Forces: Russia - 605| Ukraine - 38. Credit: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Frigates: Russia - 11| Ukraine - 1. Credit: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Destroyers: Russia - 15| Ukraine - 0. Credit: AFP Photo