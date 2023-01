Spain concluded its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said on January 2. The year 2022 experienced the hottest year since records began for Spain. The data indicated that 2022 finished with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. Even with recent rainfalls, Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years, said the weather service.