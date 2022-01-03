News in Pics, January 3: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
A health worker shows Covaxin vial during preparation for 15-18 age group vaccination drive, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /6
Smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town during a fire incident. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
People gather at the Arc de Triomphe lit up in blue to mark the French presidency of the European in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Lit candles are placed next to a picture of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis during the second anniversary of their killing in a U.S. attack, at Baghdad Airport in Baghdad, Iraq. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Former RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona player Samuel Eto'o with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta hold up a jersey as a mural of Samuel Eto'o is presented outside the stadium before the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A worker carries a crane that died following an outbreak of avian flu in the lake of a nature reserve, an important bird migration destination in the Hula Valley, northern Israel. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 02 2022, 23:31 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A party puts you in the limelight .don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes in your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Investments and speculations do well. The moon in the twelfth house makes you introspective. Your moodiness rubs off on to your close ones, and the stage is set for a morose atmosphere. Snap out of it. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Entertaining at home is not viable today. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today. Stress-related problems crop up, unless you start a physical health regimen today. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Change in business plans could affect you adversely. Your spouse or significant-other is moody, while a letter brings joy. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Travel good. Love life blooms, but caution advised. A good day for house-hunting. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. | Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A change of residence or even a renovation is possible. More confident of your goals, you will achieve more today. Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Money appears to be tight. Misunderstandings could ensue in romance due to lack of communication. Career matters. Highlighted. A short trip will widen your perspective. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You can accomplish a lot if you deal with other people's money or possessions today. Not the day for speculations. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 2: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jan 02 2022, 06:28 ISTDesmond Tutu | South Africa | North Korea | Wildfires | United States | new year 2022 |
- 1 /7
A biker competes during the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally 2022 between Jeddah and Hail, in Saudi Arabia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Pallbearers carry the coffin of South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu to the hearse after the requiem mass of Tutu at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Photo shows fireworks launched at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang at midnight to celebrate the New Year. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A view shows remains of a home damaged by wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Devotees on their way to Vaishno Devi Shrine as 'yatra' resumes after a stampede incident at the shrine triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, at Katra in Reasi district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Smoke and fireball rises following an air strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A woman is engulfed in waves before participating in a traditional New Year's Day swim at Blackrock diving tower during severe wind, in Galway, Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 01 2022, 23:27 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | To get together with friends will be enlightening. Good friend may turn out to be something more. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Don't let friends or relatives rule your life. Your need to get away could lead you into greater debt. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | There will be a tendency to over-reach, resulting in stress and even discontent. Important to maintain a balance. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You do not feel very sharp, competitive, or aggressive now A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 01 2022, 23:04 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future..| Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today.. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Make sure that you keep other's secrets today or it will backfire on you.. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible.News from abroad fortunate. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Travel plans benefit. Overseas contacts bring a lucky break. Get ready for encounters of the occult kind. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. | Lucky Colour: Ruby-red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not?. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo