Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo received a hero's welcome from fans of his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo and his family were greeted with fireworks and deafening roars at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh. While Portuguese forward understandably made the headline, CR7's partner and Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez's decision to wear a traditional black Saudi Arabian abaya took the internet by storm.