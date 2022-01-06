News in Pics, January 6: Best photos from around the world
Chase Blackwell of Team United States takes a training run for the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe competition at the Toyota US Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain. Credit: AFP Photo
The Norwegian Getaway and the Norwegian Pearl cruise ships are seen docked at Miami port, after Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd cancelled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections, in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taylor Fritz of the US reacts during his group stage match against Britain's Cameron Norrie. Credit: Reuters Photo
Government party candidate for governor of the state of Barinas, Jorge Arreaza, waves at supporters during a rally of the electoral campaig in Sabaneta, Barinas state, Venezuela. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters leave a platform after disembarking from a train in Kolkata. Credit: Reuters Photo
An attendee poses for photos in a SkyDrive SD-03 ultra-light, a compact flying vehicle that requires no runway, at CES 2022 at The Venetian Las Vegas. Credit: AFP Photo
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.| Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn |Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs. Friends give great joy, new acquaintances made, and new friendships forged. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | After a hard day, a well-deserved rest recommended. If you want to get away, today is favourable. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
UPDATED : Jan 05 2022, 17:04 IST
On Deepika Padukone's 36th birthday, here are 10 lesser-known facts about the queen of Bollywood.
Born in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1986, Deepika moved to Bengaluru when she was 11 months old. The names of everyone in Deepika’s family have a ‘common’ meaning - the names ‘Prakash’, ‘Ujjala’, ‘Deepika’ and ‘Anisha’ all mean ‘light’. Credit: Instagram/ujjalapadukone
Deepika followed in the footsteps of her father, Prakash Padukone, and played badminton at the national level. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
However, Deepika quit sports and entered showbiz as a model in the early 2000s. She soon excelled in her modelling career and had graced the ramp for all the top-notch Indian designers. Deepika also won the title of the Kingfisher Model of the year in the year 2005. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika has also been in some famous TV commercials. Her first advert was with soap brand Liril, where she became an overnight sensation. Credit: Special Arrangement
While many think that Deepika Padukone made her showbiz debut with Farah Khan’s 'Om Shanti Om' (2007), it was Himesh Reshammiya who gave her break in his music video ‘Naam Hai Tera’ (2006). Credit: T-Series
Technically, her silver screen debut was with Kannada movie ‘Aishwarya’ (2006) opposite Upendra Rao. The movie had a dream run at the box-office and her acting was appreciated. Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika Padukone is the first Indian model to work for Louis Vuitton. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Not many know that Deepika was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice in ‘Saawariya’ (2007) opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Due to some odd reasons the opportunity went to Sonam Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone is one of the few celebrities who has managed to achieve great things in very short span of time. She became the Asia’s ‘Most followed woman on Twitter’ in 2016. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
While no one can be sure of the exact salaries of the celebrities, rumour has it that Deepika is the highest paid female actor in Bollywood. She gets Rs 35 crore as remuneration per film. Credit: AFP Photo
UPDATED : Jan 05 2022, 16:58 IST
Here is a list of people who will be exempted from the weekend curfew in Delhi, which will come into force from January 7. Weekend curfew has been imposed in the national capital from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in view of exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.
Frontline workers and other officials involved in emergency services shall be exempted from night and weekend curfew. Credit: AFP Photo
Judges and all judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocates and legal counsels shall be allowed to travel on producing permission letters issued by the court administration. Credit: PTI Photo
Officers and officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on production of valid identity card and abiding by the restrictions imposed by the Union government. Credit: PTI Photo
Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid ID card. Credit: PTI Photo
All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services are allowed. Credit: PTI Photo
Persons who are going for Covid-19 testing or vaccination are allowed on showing their valid ID card. Credit: AFP Photo
Travelers coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses are allowed to travel. Credit: PTI Photo
Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services, along with attendant shall be allowed on showing identity card and a valid doctor's prescription. Credit: PTI Photo
Electronic and print media journalists are allowed to travel. Credit: Pexels/Frans Van Heerden
Movement of individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on showing hard copy of marriage card will be allowed. Credit: AFP Photo
UPDATED : Jan 05 2022, 11:27 IST
Deepika Padukone is one of the celebrities whose childhood pictures are a rage online. Be it as a toddler or a teenager, Deepika’s pictures from her younger years always made headlines whenever they made their way to the internet. As she turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her cute childhood pictures from her personal family album.
Deepika with her 'greatest off-screen' hero, Prakash Padukone. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika has been labelled as an 'extremely cute' toddler. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone during her early years, seen with her mother Ujjala. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
A young Deepika, with her sister Anisha Padukone. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika and her sister Anisha, a few years down the line. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika riding her tricycle. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
An adorable picture of Deepika with her father. She posted this picture on her father's 65th birthday. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika with her childhood friend Aditya Narayan. She stills shares a close bond with Aditya. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
A favourite of netizens, with viewers unanimously agreeing that Deepika looks 'too cute' in this picture. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone