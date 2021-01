On Saturday, India conducted its first of a kind coronavirus vaccine dry-run across 259 centres in 116 districts of all the states and union territories in the country. Each state undertook the mock vaccination drive at three camps and 25 front-line volunteers were given the shot at each site. The drive meant to test India's readiness for a mass inoculation programme was also meant to reassure citizens of the vaccine's safety amid the spread of false rumours. Here's how the dry run panned out, in pictures.