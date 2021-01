With an improvement in weather conditions, flight operations resumed at Srinagar airport after four days on Thursday much to the relief of hundreds of stranded passengers. “All facilities have been restored and flight operations have resumed after a heavy snowfall, it is the result of many agencies working proactively amid extreme weather,” an official at the airport said. However, heavy snowfall crippled life in the Kashmir Valley blocking Srinagar-Jammu highway and air traffic remaining suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Here are some photos from the valley: