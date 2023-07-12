Incessant rains over the weekend have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. The swollen rivers in the state reflect nature's fury that has claimed 20 lives and has caused major damage to property and infrastructure. Reportedly, the Himalayan state received more than 10 times its average rainfall for this time of year. Visuals from Himachal Pradesh, a popular tourist destination, showed flash floods washing away homes, and rescue workers struggling to bring trapped people to safety. Here are some pictures that narrate the horror of destruction caused due to torrential rains.