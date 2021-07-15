News in Pics, July 15: Best shots from around the world
- 1 /7
People protest to show support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Saudi Arabia will host another downsized hajj from July 17, 2021, with only residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus permitted and overseas Muslim pilgrims barred for a second year. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A radically reshaped Turkey on July 15, 2021, marks five years since a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unleashed a sweeping political crackdown and mass arrests. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 4 /7
People waving Turkish national flags as they gather at Yenikapi in Istanbul during a rally against failed military coup on July 15. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 5 /7
People shout slogans during a protest against the Cuban government outside the Cuban embassy in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Funeral ceremony for Mapuche man Pablo Marchant who was shot dead by Chilean police, in Lumaco. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A man leads sheep a few days ahead of Eid al-Adha, at Port Boue sheep market in Abidjan, Ivory Coast July 14. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 15, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Behaving in a compulsive-obsessive way with your partner is a no-no. A career change is imminent. Communication is emphasised today. Don't get involved in secret affairs or underhanded involvements | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Resist a temptation to make hasty judgments. A weekend getaway could counteract a sudden feeling of restlessness. Push for career growth today. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Detractors are proved false. Your boss or higher authority will realise that you were right all along. You will attract new love interests. Someone you meet will change your life | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Avoid emotional scenes today. Children may be difficult to handle. Money is tight. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Relations with a spouse or business partner are emphasised. Residential moves are advantageous. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Good news through mail will cheer you up a bit. Career opportunities will trickle in, so try to make the most of them. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour | Lucky Colour: Mint-green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Be professional and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse | Lucky number: 5 | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your personal magnetism continues, but self-indulgence could be avoided. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You can expect opposition at work. Confronting a situation will cause misunderstandings. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Rain batters Delhi for second consecutive day; Vehicles submerged underwater
The rain continued to lash several parts of Delhi bringing further respite from the scorching heat and humidity as monsoons continued to evade Delhi-NCR for over one week.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
- 1 /10
Rain batters Delhi for second consecutive day; Vehicles submerged underwater
- 2 /10
The rain continued to lash several parts of Delhi bringing further respite from the scorching heat and humidity as monsoons continued to evade Delhi-NCR for over one week.
- 3 /10
No doubt, the sudden drop of temperature has brought a huge respite, waterlogging and traffic jams were also reported at several areas.
- 4 /10
A photo of a submerged DTC bus after heavy rain in New Delhi.
- 5 /10
A man on a tricycle rickshaw wades through a waterlogged road during heavy rains at the Azadpur in New Delhi.
- 6 /10
An elderly Sikh rides on a bicycle as he makes his way during heavy rains in New Delhi.
- 7 /10
People enjoy a ride on electric bikes during rain in New Delhi.
- 8 /10
Children play in rain-water after a heavy monsoon shower in New Delhi.
- 9 /10
A man rides a motorcycle on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi.
- 10 /10
A truck stranded in flooded underpass in Delhi.
Mumbai Monsoon: Mumbaikars enjoy high tide at Marine Drive — See Pics
While incessant monsoon rainfall caused severe waterlogging at several places in Mumbai, a few monsoon lovers were spotted enjoying high tidal waves at the Marine Drive. Take a look at the pictures below:
- 1 /6
Mumbai Monsoon: Mumbaikars enjoy high tide at Marine Drive — See Pics
- 2 /6
People get drenched in waves during monsoon rains at the Worli sea face in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
People stand amid crashing waves during high tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Waves lash boats and slums close to the shores during high tide at Badhwar park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
A family enjoys strong wind and tide at Marine Drive after heavy rain in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
People stand amid crashing waves during high tide at Marine Drive. Credit: PTI Photo
Glimpses from PM Modi's first in-person Union Cabinet meet with newly appointed ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a Union Cabinet meeting on July 14, its first physical meeting in over a year. The last Cabinet meet was held physically in the first week of April 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country. Today's meeting also saw newly appointed ministers' presence. Here we take a look at some glimpses from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet meet.
(Image Credit: PIB Photos)
- 1 /5
Glimpses from PM Modi's first in-person Union Cabinet meet with newly appointed ministers
- 2 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Union Cabinet meet on July 14, first physical meeting in over a year.
- 3 /5
The last Cabinet meeting held physically was in the first week of April last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.
- 4 /5
However, Modi is conducting meeting regularly almost every week through video conferencing, even during lockdown.
- 5 /5
The meet also also saw newly appointed ministers' presence who took oath last week in Rashtrapati Bhavan.