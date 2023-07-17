News in Pics, July 17: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 17 2023, 03:55 ISTRussia | World news | gurugram | Flood | Rainfall | Bangladesh | Wimbledon | Novak Djokovic | Carlos Alcaraz | France | South Korea |
- 1 /7
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Rescue workers look for victims during a search and rescue operation near an underpass that has been submerged by a flooded river caused by torrential rain in Cheongju, South Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
French first lady Brigitte Macron arrives at a dinner held at the Louvre in Paris, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Women take pictures in front of the Russian corvette Burya during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Greece's Sofia Evangelia Malkogeorgou and Evangelia Platanioti perform during the women's duet technical final. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Divers continue the rescue operation after a boat sank with people onboard in Buriganga river near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A fisherman casts a net to catch fish in the floodwater, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 17, 2023
UPDATED : Jul 16 2023, 22:37 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 17, 2023
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey, Number: 7
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Colour: Beige, Number: 2
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Lavender, Number: 6
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Colour: Maroon, Number: 3
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blowups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: Beige, Number: 5
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on their own. Use today to think things through. Colour: Coral, Number: 8
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Purple, Number: 4
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Colour: Tan, Number: 9
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Colour: Lilac, Number: 7
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Colour: Gold, Number: 2
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Mango, Number: 1
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Colour: Yellow, Number: 3
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 16: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 16 2023, 02:37 ISTWorld news | Kerala | rains | Rainfall | heatwave | Narendra Modi | India News | heatwaves |
- 1 /6
A pedestrian on a road amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen off by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he concludes his visit to UAE. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
A labourer collects lotus flower at Vellayani lake, in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
People cool off at Mondello beach, during a heatwave across Italy, in Palermo. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Puerto Rico's Maycey Adrianne Vieta and Emanuel Vazquez in action during the mixed 10m synchronised final during Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
Tourists take photographs while visiting the Waterwall during hot weather in Houston, Texas. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 16, 2023
UPDATED : Jul 15 2023, 22:40 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 16, 2023
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Indigo, Number: 9
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you for a while afterwards. Colour: Maroon, Number: 3
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Yellow, Number: 7
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Colour: Lemon, Number: 1
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Peach, Number: 5
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Colour: White, Number: 6
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member of the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Colour: Green, Number: 8
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Colour: Brown, Number: 2
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: White, Number: 4
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Colour: Violet, Number: 5
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Colour: Saffron, Number: 3
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Magenta, Number: 9
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Indian players who have scored century on Test debut
UPDATED : Jul 16 2023, 02:27 IST
Team India | Yashasvi Jaiswal | Sports News | Cricket | Test cricket |
From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Lala Amarnath, here we list Indian batsmen who have scored century on Test debut.
- 1 /18
In Pics | Indian players who have scored century on Test debut
- 2 /18
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 171 runs against West Indies in 2023. Credit: Twitter/@ybj_19
- 3 /18
Shreyas Iyer - 105 runs against New Zealand in 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /18
Prithvi Shaw - 134 runs against West Indies in 2018. Credit: Instagram/@prithvishaw
- 5 /18
Rohit Sharma - 177 runs against West Indies in 2013. Credit: BCCI
- 6 /18
Shikhar Dhawan - 187 runs against Australia in 2013. Credit: Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo
- 7 /18
Suresh Raina - 120 runs against Sri Lanka in 2010. Credit: BCCI
- 8 /18
Virender Sehwag - 105 runs against South Africa in 2001. Credit: BCCI
- 9 /18
Sourav Ganguly - 131 runs against England in 1996. Credit: Wisden India
- 10 /18
Pravin Amre - 103 runs against South Africa in 1992. Credit: Twitter/@giri26
- 11 /18
Mohammad Azharuddin - 110 runs against England in 1984. Credit: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra
- 12 /18
Surinder Amarnath - 124 runs against New Zealand in 1976. Credit: Twitter/@iamDSAmarnath
- 13 /18
Gundappa Viswanath - 137 runs against Australia in 1969. Credit: ICC
- 14 /18
Hanumant Singh - 105 runs against England in 1964. Credit: Twitter/@RSingh6969a
- 15 /18
Abbas Ali Baig - 112 runs against England in 1959. Credit: Twitter/@NorthStandGang
- 16 /18
Kripal Singh - 100 runs against New Zealand in 1955. Credit: Twitter/@NorthStandGang
- 17 /18
Deepak Shodhan - 110 runs against Pakistan in 1952. Credit: Twitter/@DhanrajNathwani
- 18 /18
Lala Amarnath - 118 runs against England in 1933. Credit: Twitter/@iamDSAmarnath